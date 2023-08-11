Bendigo Pioneers trio to play in future stars showcase games

Three Bendigo Pioneers players have been selected to play in future stars matches on Sunday.
Sandhurst's Tobe Travaglia (Victoria Country) and Moama duo Jobe Shanahan and Lachlan Hogan (ACT/NSW) have been rewarded for their form at Coates Talent League level.
The showcase matches at Werribee provide an opportunity for players to push their case for selection for the 2023 AFL Futures match, which will be played as a curtain-raiser to the AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 30.
All players selected for Sunday's matches were born in 2006 and will be eligible for selection in the 2024 AFL Draft.
Victoria Metro and New South Wales/ACT will meet in the opening match at 10.30am, before Victoria Country and Queensland square off at 1pm.
All four squads have been selected in consultation with Coates Talent League and Academy programs.
The matches will provide a development opportunity for several emerging coaches within Coates Talent League programs.
GWV Rebels assistant Eammon Gill will coach Victoria Country, while Northern Knights assistant Monty Stuart will take the reins of Victoria Metro.
NSW/ACT will be led by Sydney Swans premiership defender and GWS GIANTS Academy head coach Tadhg Kennelly, while Brisbane Lions Academy coach and former Western Bulldogs forward Mitch Hahn will coach Queensland.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.