MPs call for reversal of Visiting Teacher Service cuts

By Jenny Denton
Updated August 14 2023 - 7:15am, first published 5:00am
Members for Northern Victoria Region Wendy Lovell and Gaelle Broad visited local schools with shadow education minister Dr Matt Bach. Picture by Jenny Denton
Cuts to one-on-one specialist support for students with disabilities and illnesses have been called "cruel" by a trio of politicians.

Jenny Denton

Journalist

