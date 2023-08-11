Finals arrive early for FC Eaglehawk in League One Men action this weekend.
With two rounds remaining, the Hawks are in fourth place on the table, but with games to come against ladder-leader Tatura and fifth-placed Epsom they could slip to the bottom end of the six.
Third or fourth spot is the goal for the Hawks, who would dearly love to earn hosting rights for the first week of the finals.
"Within our squad there's a few things we want to sort out before finals,'' FC Eaglehawk coach Sunday Dingkar said.
"Playing a team like Tatura, with their quality, will help set us up for the finals.
"We really want to finish third or fourth because we feel as though our best wins this year have been at home."
Pinching one or all three points off Tatura would be a telling blow to the Ibises' hopes of winning the championship or finishing on top of the ladder.
The Ibises are two points clear of an in-form Shepparton South side that travels to sixth-placed Spring Gully on Saturday evening.
Spring Gully is clinging to the last spot in the finals - two points ahead of seventh-placed Strathdale.
The Blues host third-placed Shepparton United on Saturday afternoon.
Epsom needs to defeat bottom side Strathfieldsaye Colts United at home on Saturday to lock away a finals berth.
The Scorpions could be as high as third on the table by the end of the round.
In League One Women action the major interest is in who grabs second place on the ladder.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United will finish on top, with Spring Gully United and Shepparton United equal on 21 points in the race for second.
Both teams should secure three points on Saturday, with Spring Gully at home to Shepparton South and Shepparton United away to bottom side Strathdale.
Fourth-placed Tatura will continue its build-up to finals with an away game against FC Eaglehawk.
