Due to unforeseen circumstances, the planned upgrade works at the Telstra Huntly Base Station to start Monday, August 14 has been rescheduled to start on Monday, August 21.
On attending the site on Thursday, August 10 to start preliminary work, Telstra representatives discovered that access was blocked due to council road works using it as a fill/rock storage site.
The site will need to be cleared for the large equipment to access.
Meanwhile, the Eaglehawk mobile base station will be shut down on Monday, August 14.
Telstra has been asked to shut down the station by a third party who will be completing upgrade work on the tower and in compliance with Health and Safety Regulations
The mobile bas station will be shut down from Monday, August 14 to Friday, August 18 from 7am to 5pm. The network will be restored at the end of each workday.
Telstra mobile customers will receive text messages advising them of the upcoming works.
Landline services, NBN internet services and mobile coverage from other providers will not be impacted.
Customers in the vicinity may be able to obtain service from our other Telstra mobile towers during the disruption.
Any calls to Triple Zero from a Telstra mobile when the site is off air will automatically be diverted to any working mobile network for connection to emergency services.
