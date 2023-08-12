Bendigo Advertiser
Mobile phone tower works to disrupt Eaglehawk services

DC
By David Chapman
August 13 2023 - 5:00am
Upgrades to Telstra's mobile base stations will occur in Bendigo over the next fortnight. Picture Shuttertock.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the planned upgrade works at the Telstra Huntly Base Station to start Monday, August 14 has been rescheduled to start on Monday, August 21.

David Chapman

Local News

