Is a $10 train ticket worth it if Melbourne trip takes six hours?

I'm one of those people who were delighted when the new reduced train fares to Melbourne from Bendigo were launched at the end of March.
No more threading the needle of Melbourne traffic. No more paying over the odds for parking. No more tolls to pay or avoid.
Get to the station early enough and you get a seat for the two-hour journey into Southern Cross. Two hours of reading, watching something you've downloaded or, if it was a particularly early start, napping.
On Tuesday I had to go to a business meeting in the CBD, so it made perfect sense to take the train. The $10 fare was far cheaper than driving. I could take the laptop and catch-up on emails and work as I went.
What I hadn't banked on was major rail works causing significant delays, and a transfer at Sunbury that varied from minutes (on the way down) to more than half an hour (on the way back).
The metro line from Sunbury took me on a nearly all-stop service via the loop into the city.
It added nearly an hour to the journey. Each way.
So what should have been four hours on the train became six. I had been warned at the ticket off that this was likely, but I was optimistic it would be faster.
I was wrong.
A colleague on the Ballarat line (also with work delays) had to nearly sprint to make a connection from a bus to a train on the way home. She bumped along on the bus for a huge chunk of the journey.
The great dream of regional Victorians helping to revive the Melbourne CBD through cheap train fares isn't going to happen if the work delays continue.
Nor will Melbournites head out of the big smoke on the train if half their day is spent travelling.
It's just not worth it, even for $10.
What has your experience been of taking the train to Melbourne? Have your say at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Juanita Greville, Editor
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.