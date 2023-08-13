Bendigo Advertiser
Comment

Is a $10 train ticket worth it if Melbourne trip takes six hours?

Juanita Greville
By Juanita Greville
August 13 2023 - 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trains. I love them, except when track work causes delays. Picture by Noni Hyett
Trains. I love them, except when track work causes delays. Picture by Noni Hyett

I'm one of those people who were delighted when the new reduced train fares to Melbourne from Bendigo were launched at the end of March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juanita Greville

Juanita Greville

Editor, Remote Mastheads

If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.