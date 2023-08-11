Bendigo Advertiser

Is a $10 train fare worth it if a Melbourne trip takes six hours?

Juanita Greville
By Juanita Greville
Updated August 11 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I'm one of those who were delighted when the new reduced fares to Melbourne from Bendigo were launched at the end of March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juanita Greville

Juanita Greville

Editor, Remote Mastheads

If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.