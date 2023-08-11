Is a $10 train fare worth it if a Melbourne trip takes six hours?

I'm one of those who were delighted when the new reduced fares to Melbourne from Bendigo were launched at the end of March.
No more threading the needle of Melbourne traffic. No more paying over the odds for parking. No more tolls to pay or avoid.
Get to the station early enough and you'd get a seat for a two-hour journey into Southern Cross. Two hours of reading, watching something you've downloaded or, if it was a particularly early start, napping.
On Tuesday I had to go to a business meeting in the CBD, so it made perfect sense to take the train. The $10 fare was far cheaper than driving. I could take the laptop and catch-up on emails and work as I went.
What I hadn't banked on was major rail works causing significant delays, and a transfer at Sunbury that varied from minutes (on the way down) to more than half an hour (on the way back).
The metro line from Sunbury took me on a nearly all-stop service via the loop into the city.
It added nearly an hour to the journey. Each way.
So what should have been four hours on the train became six.
A colleague on the Ballarat line (also with work delays) had to nearly sprint to make a connection from bus to train on the way home. They bumped along on the bus for a huge chunk of the journey.
The great dream of regional Victorian's flocking to a ghost-town Melbourne CBD on the train to bring it back to life isn't going to happen if the works continue.
Nor will Melbournite's head out of the big smoke on the train for rural breaks if half their day is spent getting their and back.
It's just not worth it, even for $10.
What has your experience been of rail journey's? Have your say at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Juanita Greville, Editor
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.