Over two performance nights on August 15 and 16, more than 400 students from Girton Grammar School will take to the Ulumbarra stage for an evening of musical celebration.
With 23 vocal and instrumental acts on show from across Girton's music program - from the youngest musicians right through to the most advanced - the spectacular is sure to feature something for everyone.
Girton Grammar School's head of arts Cally Bartlett - herself a prominent musician on the Bendigo music scene - said she was looking forward to the local community seeing the hard work and passion of the school's students and teachers shine through in their performances.
"There is a special energy on stage with a student ensemble, and our students and staff show a genuine love of music and what they are doing," Mrs Bartlett said.
"I am so proud of our program and what we offer, and also of our staff who work so hard to put this all together.
"These moments are the joy in our work - they are the culmination of months of rehearsals and striving for excellence."
The senior school will open the gala on Tuesday, August 15, with performances from the Girton big band, Girton singers, concert choir and symphony orchestra, as well as guitar, wind and string ensembles.
Their younger counterparts from the Junior School will then take to the stage on Wednesday, August 16, with performances from the junior concert band, poco strings, super strings, junior orchestra and award-winning performance choir.
The massed choir will be a particular highlight, involving every student in years three, four, five and six.
"You get to see the progression of talent right up to the senior years," Mrs Bartlett said.
"My advice is to come to both evenings and watch music education in practice."
Girton's music students are excited for the opportunity to perform for the community on such a grand stage, having sorely missed opportunities such as these during the disruptions of recent years.
"Public performances are hugely important to our program and any music program," Mrs Bartlett said.
"We all felt the effects of no performance opportunities during the COVID years, and the lack of opportunities takes away some of the purpose and joy of why we make music in the first place. There is a genuine buzz that comes from sharing your music with others, and being brave enough to step on that stage."
Tickets are now available for public purchase at bendigoregion.com.au.
