Bendigo Ulumbarra to host Girton Grammar School music extravaganza

Updated August 14 2023 - 7:59am, first published 7:00am
Over two performance nights on August 15 and 16, more than 400 students from Girton Grammar School will take to the Ulumbarra stage for an evening of musical celebration.

