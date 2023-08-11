A Labor election promise looks set to be upheld with the announcement that a childcare centre offering 100 places for children will be built.
That pledge followed on from the City of Greater Bendigo's warnings it might need to close Eaglehawk Kindergarten along with Bendigo Preschool and White Hills Kindergarten by 2027.
Now it appears the Labor government has made good on its promise in a media statement on Wednesday, August 9.
It read that in 2025, the first four of 50 childcare centres will open to children and families in Sunshine, Fawkner, Eaglehawk North and Murtoa.
The services to open in 2025 will offer childcare, Three- and Four-year-old kindergarten for more than 400 children each day, plus spaces for Maternal and Child Health and Allied Health.
The childcare centre will be built at Eaglehawk North Primary School and provide more than 100 places.
Under the plan, the Victorian Government-owned centre will provide long day care and Three- and Four-Year-Old Kindergarten programs.
These programs will be delivered across two long day care rooms and two kindergarten rooms, with space for up to 102 local children each day.
From 2029 Four-Year-Old Kindergarten will transition to Pre-Prep and funded kindergarten hours will double from 15 to 30 hours a week.
The centre will have outdoor play areas as well as space for child and family services such as allied health. Additional spaces are still to be confirmed.
The government said it was locating the centre at the school "to help parents avoid the double-drop off and make childcare and early learning accessible and convenient for working parents and carers".
Brand Architects of East Melbourne has been appointed to design all four facilities, which will give the youngest Victorians a space to learn, explore and thrive during their early years.
Eaglehawk is one of 50 be delivered across Victoria by 2028. Thirty of the 50 locations of the childcare centres have already been announced, with the final 20 to be confirmed by the end of this year.
The centres are part of the government's $14 billion Best Start, Best Life reforms aimed at expanding kindergarten programs across the state, including making kinder free and giving more families access to local and affordable early childhood education and care for the best start in life for children.
Minister for Early Childhood and Pre-Prep Ingrid Stitt said the centres would be delivered in communities with the greatest need.
She said all locations identified were chosen on the availability of childcare in the local area, likely future demand and socio-economic measures.
"We're stepping in to deliver unprecedented investment in early childhood education to help our littlest Victorians and their families access quality early education and care - when and where it's needed most," the minister said.
"These centres are the first of our 50 government-owned and operated services, which will combine quality kinder programs with much needed childcare and family services to give more children a great local early learning experience."
