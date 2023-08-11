Bendigo Advertiser
Labor comes good on Eaglehawk childcare centre pledge

By David Chapman
August 12 2023 - 5:00am
William Cowling, Thomas and Charlotte Craig play while Deputy Premier Jacinta Allen makes the election pledge for child care at Eaglehawk North Primary School in November last year. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Labor election promise looks set to be upheld with the announcement that a childcare centre offering 100 places for children will be built.

Local News

