Former residents of Maiden Gully's Avondel Caravan Park will not return to the site, however they have reached a settlement with the owners of the park.
ARC Justice chief executive Damian Stock said the legal service reached out to help residents act on their rights under the Residential Tenancies Act after they were requested to vacate the site with 14 days notice in June.
The incident led to former residents seeking refuge at another local caravan park, and forcing at least one to stay in a family member's driveway.
According to Mr Stock, once it was established the people staying at Avondel were residents, in accordance with the Residential Tenancies Act they could return to the park, or be offered settlement terms.
"[The caravan park owners] accepted that the residency rights were continuing and that the Residential Tenancy Act was likely to apply, and from that point on, were willing to negotiate," he said.
"They accepted that renters could return and then offered to negotiate whether there was any conditions upon which the residents would be happy to not return.
"All four groups of clients that we were assisting decided that they would rather not return and leave on the terms that we negotiated with the new owner."
Mr Stock said the incident pointed to the larger issue of housing affordability and rental availability.
"The reality for them is still a really challenging one in terms of sourcing sustainable alternate accommodation," he said.
"We did what we could, and it was great to be able to reassert the residents' rights, but it's still a pretty appalling situation across the board in the housing sector."
He said it was important renters and residents were aware of their rights.
"A lot of times the problems that we see could have been avoided with some understanding of some really basic rights at an earlier opportunity," he said.
