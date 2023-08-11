Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Former residents of Avondel Caravan Park reach agreement

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
August 12 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Avondel Caravan Park closed "effective immediately" in June. Picture by Darren Howe
Avondel Caravan Park closed "effective immediately" in June. Picture by Darren Howe

Former residents of Maiden Gully's Avondel Caravan Park will not return to the site, however they have reached a settlement with the owners of the park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.