Bonnie Parker sentenced in court for Bendigo thefts, cannabis

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
August 12 2023 - 10:30am
Woman 'struggled to cope' after assault and turned to drugs
A 34-year-old woman who was arrested at McDonald's in June and who pleaded guilty to two shop thefts, two failures to appear in court, cannabis possession and a corrections breach has been released from jail.

