Woman 'struggled to cope' after assault and turned to drugs

A 34-year-old woman who was arrested at McDonald's in June and who pleaded guilty to two shop thefts, two failures to appear in court, cannabis possession and a corrections breach has been released from jail.
Bonnie Parker appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court for sentencing on August 9 on these matters with another charge withdrawn.
She was sentenced to 51 days imprisonment, already served, on the theft charges. The cannabis possession charge was proven and dismissed and the community corrections order breach was proven. The order was cancelled and she was sentenced to one month of prison to be served concurrently.
This meant Parker was released from jail on the day of sentencing.
Defence lawyer Nickie King said Parker's crimes were caused by underlying issues with drug use exacerbated by anxiety and PTSD.
Ms King said Parker's PTSD stemmed from a serious assault after which she "struggled to cope" and turned to drugs.
Ms King said her client had not used drugs during her time in custody and was "lucid" and motivated to stay clean.
One theft charge relates to May 5, 2022, when Parker attended Dan Murphy's with a co-accused and stole two bottles of bourbon and a bottle of Jack Daniel's.
Parker was on three counts of bail for failure to appear at the Bendigo Magistrates' Court at the time of this theft.
Parker also pleaded guilty to cannabis possession and for a theft of items from Coles to the value of $50 in October 2022.
The court heard she had filled a handbag with items including milk and steak until it was "bulging".
A staff member asked her to pay for the items but she refused and swore at the person.
The next day she was arrested on warrants and a search revealed a "small butt of cannabis".
The court heard she had also breached a community corrections order.
The court heard she had contravened seven previous orders.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh said the crimes, "while still serious as they deprived people of hard-earned property, were still at the lower end of objective gravity".
