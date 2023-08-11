Anthony Dennis has been reappointed senior coach of Calivil United for the 2024 LVFNL season.
The playing-coach has guided the Demons through a tough 2023 campaign and he's already looking forward to an improved season next year.
"When I came back to the club this year I said I'd like to coach for two years and the club has been happy with me,'' Dennis said.
"They think we're on the right, so I was pleased that they want me to coach again.
"We haven't won as many games as we would have liked this year, but there's been some good signs.
"The game against Marong we were pretty competitive despite what the scoreboard said.
"We were six or seven goals down at half-time and then we had the first three shots on goal after half-time.
"We could have been back within three goals, but in the end it blew out against the benchmark team in the competition.
"If you take out the two Marong games and the Serpentine game the second time we played them, we've been in every game at three quarter-time.
"Our last quarters have hampered our results."
Dennis said the Demons' younger players would benefit from the experience of playing against bigger bodies.
"The exposure that the young boys have had to a full season of senior footy is going to help them go further with their senior footy careers,'' he said.
"I'm confident we'll keep more than 90 per cent of the playing list for next year.
"It's a matter of adding a few recruits to the group for next year."
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
The Demons finish their 2023 season with a home game against fourth-placed Inglewood on Saturday.
Win, lose or draw, the fourth-placed Blues can't change positions on the ladder, while the Demons are 3.04 per cent ahead of bottom side MGYCW in the race to avoid the wooden spoon.
"Last time we played Inglewood we probably only played 10 good minutes of good footy,'' Dennis said of the 47-point loss.
"If we can play consistent footy and minimise our lapses, then the result could go either way."
MGYCW is away to third-placed Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in the final round.
Flag favourite Marong hosts Mitiamo at Malone Park, while second-placed Pyramid Hill travels to Newbridge to tackle the Maroons.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.