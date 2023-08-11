Bendigo Advertiser
Calivil United on the right track in LVFNL: Dennis

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 11 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 2:30pm
Anthony Dennis will stay in charge of Calivil United for another season in the LVFNL. Picture by Adam Bourke
Anthony Dennis will stay in charge of Calivil United for another season in the LVFNL. Picture by Adam Bourke

Anthony Dennis has been reappointed senior coach of Calivil United for the 2024 LVFNL season.

