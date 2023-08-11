Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson once said, "Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles."
Like the English Premier League, that is generally the trend in the BFNL as well, with five of the last seven premiers having the top-ranked defence.
But this season, we might be witnessing the best single defensive season in a generation.
With three rounds remaining, Sandhurst is on the cusp of statistically being the greatest defensive side this century.
No team since 2000 has averaged conceding fewer points per game (44.5) in the home and away season than the Dragons in 2023.
In fact, the only sides that really come close are reigning premiers Gisborne who averaged 46.6 points last year and 2019 Strathfieldsaye, with 47.
Of course, with three games remaining, that could change but with two of those at home on the QEO, a place they have made a fortress this year and average conceding even less (38.8), and an away clash with second-last Castlemaine, the Dragons should claim the record.
"We've been super happy with how we've defended and stuck to our plans," Dragons co-coach Ashley Connick said.
"It was a big focus of ours coming into the season as we felt it was an area we wanted to improve in.
"We've added some pieces both structurally and personnel-wise, including Bryce Curnow, which certainly helps."
The addition of star defender and co-coach Curnow has clearly played a big part in the Dragons' rise from the fourth-ranked defence in 2022 to the best.
Curnow is the Dragons' second-best intercept marker and 13th in the league averaging 2.64 a game while also being his side's most reliable kick when exiting defensive 50.
But Curnow's worth to the Dragons goes far beyond any stat premier data can collect.
It is his intangible qualities that have helped the Dragons go from a their abouts side to premiership favourites.
"Since I began at Sandhurst, we've been forever talking about the need to instruct and guide, so to have a guy like Bryce with a great footy brain and who understands how we want to set up is priceless," Connick said.
"He's demanding of his teammates, and they listen to him."
The strong form of unsung heroes like Liam Ireland, Tanner Nally and Lachlan Hood can't be understated, but the Dragons' defensive presence is not limited to the back six, everyone has been required to buy into a defence first attitude.
"The pressure up the field has played a big part as well, so it's not a magic formula but rather a combination of many things," Connick said.
"It's an opportunity for some guys to stay in the side if they're doing that part of their game well, and there's been a big focus on that.
"Everyone who's come into the side understands how we want to play and has fitted in seamlessly."
Meanwhile, the Dragons have announced that Connick and Curnow have been reappointed as co-coaches for the 2024 season.
All other coaches in the club have also been offered the opportunity to continue at their helm for next year.
The Dragons face Gisborne on Saturday.
