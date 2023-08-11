Bendigo Advertiser
Sandhurst defence on cusp of being best this century

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated August 11 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 2:30pm
Sandhurst co-coach Bryce Curnow has signed on for the 2024 campaign. Picture by Adam Bourke
Sandhurst co-coach Bryce Curnow has signed on for the 2024 campaign. Picture by Adam Bourke

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson once said, "Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles."

Nathan Spicer

