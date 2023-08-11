Investigations into an early morning car fire in Eaglehawk on Friday, August 11 are ongoing, according to a police spokesperson.
A CFA spokesperson confirmed one Eaglehawk CFA unit alongside Fire Rescue Victoria responded to the fire on Whipstick Road around 3.45am near the intersection with Clymo Road.
"Crews discovered a car fully involved in fire," they said.
Victoria Police were also on scene and the incident was deemed safe at 4.08am.
The white Toyota utility appeared to have spirit levels in the rear with extensive damage to the cab and the ute tray, with a missing tyre.
READ MORE:
Local residents passing by, who did not wish to be named, said the area frequently had cars dumped and set alight - although they said this usually took place further north along the road.
They said they heard the fire overnight, including sounds of explosion they now assume were tyres exploding but they were initially concerned that homes on neighbouring properties may have been on fire.
Police would not confirm if the vehicle had been stolen.
Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online report at crimestoppersvic.com.au/report-a-crime/
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.