Six-year-old Sebatian Brookes has started sleeping better since seeing a paediatrician, who prescribed him melatonin, in Melbourne last month.
It is a great source of relief and hope for his mum, Jazmin, who has been worrying about his concentration and activity levels and suspects an ADHD diagnosis may be coming.
"We're still in a phase of finding out what's going on with him," she says. "He is smart and switched on but he doesn't want to sit down at school."
With paediatric appointments in Bendigo so few and far between they seem "impossible" to come by, it has taken two years and a switch into the private system plus a trip to Melbourne to get Sebastian seen to by a specialist.
The last piece that fell into place enabling the family to access the treatment they needed was a viable transport option.
OTHER NEWS:
Jazmin, a single mother with a hand injury requiring surgery, is currently unable to drive, and was "stressing out", unsure how to get to Melbourne for her son's appointment.
Then she heard about a $15 each-way bus service run by not-for-profit enterprise LINK Community & Transport, and was able to organise their trip the same day.
"I can't praise LINK enough. They're unreal," the 33-year-old said.
"It is so handy for people who can't drive and for single parents.
"Sebastian loved it, he loved being in the minivan, and they supplied him with a car seat and everything."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The service was available as part of a pilot program in the Bendigo, Heathcote and Kyneton areas for people needing to get to specialist medical appointments in Melbourne.
LINK's manager Dr Danny Davis says the pilot, which is running through to December, will hopefully lead to a permanent service and an expansion into other regional areas once its cost-effectiveness is established.
"This is about bringing what is available to people living in the city to people living in regional areas," he says.
"And ultimately if you get medical care, you live a better life and it's actually cheaper for the community."
"We felt that the Bendigo-Heathcote route was a good proving ground. If it demonstrates what we think it's going to demonstrate, there's an opportunity to do it around the state."
Davis says LINK, which has been operating in greater Melbourne for 40 years, is a social enterprise that sees itself as "public transport for people who can't access public transport".
"We fit in the gap - and it's a big one - between taxis and ambulances," he says.
"The people we look after absolutely love what we do.
"Our biggest battle is being a well kept secret. We just need to get the word out there."
To find out about its services visit the LINK Community & Transport website.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.