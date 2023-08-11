Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

BFNL: Jarryn Geary returns for start of Hawks tough run home

NS
By Nathan Spicer
August 11 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A timely return from Hawks assistant coach Jarryn Geary with his side's current dearth of tall options in attack. Picture by Darren Howe
A timely return from Hawks assistant coach Jarryn Geary with his side's current dearth of tall options in attack. Picture by Darren Howe

The stretch that will define Eaglehawk's 2023 BFNL season starts this Saturday when it takes on a tricky Kyneton side on its home patch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.