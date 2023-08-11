BFNL: Jarryn Geary returns for start of Hawks tough run home

The stretch that will define Eaglehawk's 2023 BFNL season starts this Saturday when it takes on a tricky Kyneton side on its home patch.
With Golden Square and Sandhurst to come in the next fortnight, the Hawks premiership credentials should be known by the first week of September.
They'll need to go 2-1 from the last three rounds to confirm third spot and a vital double chance making this game against the Tigers a must-win.
While the pressure is well and truly on the men from Canterbury Park, coach Travis Matheson said this period should bring the best out of his side.
"The thing I keep praising about our group is we've played our best footy in the biggest games, which the scores reflect," he said.
"The last time we played Square and Sandhurst, we lost by three points and drew, so if we can get results similar to that, this group will believe we belong in that pack.
"But make no mistake, we're a working progress, and the next three weeks will be a good opportunity to sharpen up a couple of areas."
Hawks assistant coach Jarryn Geary has recovered quickly from his broken arm and will play his first game since round nine on Saturday.
"It's brilliant to get him back as he's had a huge impact on our group, and that will only grow with him pulling the jumper on again," Matheson said.
His inclusion comes at the perfect time for the Hawks, with Cameron McGlashan still a couple of weeks away and Darcy Richards receiving a three-game suspension for rough conduct during last Saturday's clash with Kangaroo Flat.
While it leaves Geary as the lone focal point in attack, Matheson forecasted there wouldn't be a change in role for the former St Kilda skipper, who is expected to again be a swingman.
"We'll see how the game pans out and how we feel it's best to get him involved particularly early in the contest," Matheson said.
"He's played a combination of forward and back so far, and we'll continue with that."
When Geary finds himself behind the ball, a big reliance will be placed on the likes of Ben Thompson and Billy Evans to float forward and play taller than their size.
If they can get the ball to ground, the Hawks should be able to kick a winning score with their army of smalls, including Liam Marciano, Lewin Davis and Joel Mullen, being in solid form.
The clash is the first since the sides meeting in round seven when Tigers star Cameron Manuel broke Hawks hearts with a goal after the siren to win it.
A loss of that nature is capable of haunting a side, but Matheson said the Hawks haven't even addressed it.
"We haven't spoken about it at all this week," he said.
"It's very much bigger picture focused at the moment for us and ensuring we're continually improving because we can't let the past dictate us when we need to keep getting better."
Dylan Hanley is back from his one-week layoff, while Manuel looks set to miss a second week on the trot, having not been named.
