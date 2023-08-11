UPDATED 3.25PM: Due to unforeseen circumstances, the planned upgrade works at the Telstra Huntly Base Station has been rescheduled to start on Monday, August 21.
On attending the site on Thursday, August 10 to start preliminary work, Telstra representatives discovered that access was blocked due to council road works using it as a fill/rock storage site.
The site will need to be cleared for the large equipment to access.
EARLIER: Mobile phone users in Huntly may notice a disruption to their service next week as Telstra works to improve connectivity.
On Monday, August 14, Telstra will begin upgrading its mobile base station in Huntly to bring better 4G services and 5G connectivity.
However, these works will require a site shutdown and temporary service disruptions.
From Monday, August 14 until Thursday, August 17, there will be no mobile network coverage from the site.
On Friday, August 18 there will be temporary interruptions for short periods during the day for network testing and integration to complete the works.
More stories:
Customers in the vicinity may be able to obtain service from other Telstra mobile towers during the disruption.
Telstra mobile customers should start receiving text messages advising them of the upcoming upgrade.
Landline services, NBN internet services and mobile coverage from other providers will not be impacted.
Any calls to Triple Zero from a Telstra mobile when the site is off air will automatically be diverted to any working mobile network for connection to emergency services.
"Unfortunately, there is a never a good time to do this sort of work," Telstra regional general manager Steve Tinker said.
"However, we need to turn the Huntly site off because our techs need to perform the significant work required to provide the new 4G and 5G upgrade, which will improve connectivity and capacity on the tower.
"If all goes well and weather permitting, the works will be completed on August 18."
For mobile coverage in the interim, if residents have access to a wi-fi signal at home or at work, Telstra advises customers to activate Wi-Fi calling. This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to use a Wi-Fi network to make and receive mobile calls.
To find out more, google Telstra Wi-Fi calling or search in the phone's settings icon.
Mr Tinker said he realised many businesses use the Telstra network for their EFTPOS terminals.
"However, Telstra does not operate the EFTPOS network," he said.
"It is operated by financial institutions. Many EFTPOS terminals can also be connected using fixed line or Wi-Fi/NBN internet connections.
"Retailers should contact their bank for more information and details on how to switch between these methods to ensure continuous service."
READ MORE:
The upgrade to the 5G connectivity in Huntly means customers with Telstra 5G mobile devices will be able to enjoy a better mobile experience. The upgrade also brings added benefits for customers on the Telstra 4G network with more capacity, providing better network connectivity and less congestion in Huntly in peak periods.
"We are continuing to expand our 5G network across regional Victoria and nationally we are adding new sites to the network every week," Mr Tinker said.
"Upgrades such as these continue to demonstrate Telstra's ongoing commitment to regional Australia."
For customers wishing to access 5G on the Telstra network, they will need a 5G capable device and have a Telstra 5G phone plan, so for some people, that may mean upgrading their current device.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.