GISBORNE coach Tarryn Rymer says the Bulldogs will embrace the challenge of taking on the BFNL's benchmark team when they clash with Sandhurst at the QEO on Saturday.
The Bulldogs have aced most tests thrown their way throughout the 2023 season, confidently establishing themselves in second position on the ladder with a 13-2 record.
But the only team they haven't beaten so far is the reigning premiers.
The Bulldogs have come the closest to overcoming the Dragons' dominance, getting within six goals of their great rival in a round seven contest at Gardiner Reserve in early June.
That effort is expected to fill Rymer and her players with plenty of confidence going into Saturday's return match.
"We're looking forward to it - it's obviously very exciting to be going into a big match," she said.
"We had a couple of girls (Zoe Davies and Kiralee Collings) involved in VNL grand finals during the week, which has given us a good build up in coming up against number one in the competition.
"It's always good to have that big test at this time of year to see where you are at and then you refine things come finals time.
"I'm hoping it will be a really close contested game."
The Bulldogs girls finished one-and-one in the win-loss ledger on VNL grand final night on Wednesday, with Davies' City West Falcons winning the championship premiership, and Collings' Falcons team, which also featured star Sandhurst defender Charlotte Sexton, losing the 19-and-under clash against Melbourne University Lightning.
Another Dragons player, Sophie Shoebridge, represented Boroondara Express in the championship grand final.
Gisborne will go into Saturday's clash on the back of eight straight wins, but potentially without goal attack Claudia Mawson and Davies.
"We have Rylee Connell and Tazma Morris in good form if Claudia doesn't play ... the two of them have been playing some beautiful netball," Rymer said.
"Tazma plays a similar game to Claudia at goal attack and Rylee is another option at goal shooter and has done well at goal attack when we've put her there.
"We're pretty flexible and this is a chance to really look at things in the lead up to finals.
"The last two seasons, we never really had full combinations when we played Sandhurst, but this time around it will be a good test and an opportunity to see what works."
The Bulldogs are coming off an exemplary defensive performance, having conceded only 12 goals in last weekend's 51-goal victory over Golden Square.
Their defenders will need to be on their A-game on Saturday, with the Dragons having scored 80-plus goals in each of their last five games, including 90 or more in three of them.
They tipped in 90 goals at Maryborough last weekend and 80 the previous week in a 49-goal triumph over fifth-placed South Bendigo.
Having staved off Strathfieldsaye last week to move four points clear in the battle for fifth spot, South Bendigo will look to widen the gap with a win over ninth-placed Maryborough at Harry Trott Oval, as the Storm face a tough task against third-placed Kangaroo Flat.
READ MORE:
Given their superior percentage over the Storm (108.64 per cent to 93.16 per cent), the Bloods would all but seal a third straight finals appearance if it was to move eight points clear on Saturday, with only two more games remaining.
After shaking off Kyneton by eight goals last week, Castlemaine will look to keep its top three hopes alive with a win against Golden Square.
If they are to find a way past Kangaroo Flat, the Magpies will need the Roos to drop at least one of their final three games against Strathfieldsaye, Kyneton and Golden Square, while continuing to win themselves.
The Magpies have a tough round 17 clash against Sandhurst to come, followed by South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval in round 18 in what shapes as a potential elimination final showdown the following week.
At Kyneton, the Tigers take on Eaglehawk in a potential danger game.
Only three goals separated the teams in their earlier season contest at Canterbury Park, won by the Tigers.
Currently two wins and percentage behind South Bendigo, Kyneton is still a mathematical finals chance, but to qualify would need three straight wins over the Hawks, Kangaroo Flat and Strathfieldsaye and have the Bloods lose all three games.
MORE NETBALL:
