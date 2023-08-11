Saints eager to overcome Bulldogs' hurdle in HDFNL blockbuster

HEATHCOTE gets another opportunity on Saturday in an appetising pre-finals warm-up to jump the one hurdle it has so far been yet to overcome in its re-emergence.
The Saints have taken a huge leap forward over the past 18 months under second-year coach Andrew Saladino and are not only headed for the Heathcote District league finals for the first time since 2013, but with two rounds left in the season are a game clear on top.
During their re-emergence that began last season the Saints have been able to beat every other opponent except for North Bendigo, with their last win over the Bulldogs remaining 2013.
North Bendigo's stretch of consecutive wins over Heathcote is now 18 in a row, but this time the Saints go in as the higher-ranked team in what is a blockbuster clash of 1st vs 2nd at Barrack Reserve.
"We've closed the gap on North with our past three games against them really competitive, but still haven't been able to tick off a win ... hopefully, it's this weekend," Saladino said on Friday.
"North Bendigo is a high quality team and with basically a full-strength side for us this week we think it's an opportunity to show that we could be the real deal and are really looking forward to the challenge.
"North Bendigo is the type of side that really thrives on these big matches, so by the end of this weekend we'll have a good idea of where we're truly at."
The Saints - who are undefeated at home this year - are riding the momentum of seven wins in a row.
To give that some perspective, before this year the Saints hadn't won more than seven games in a season since 2013.
"It's really exciting for our footy club knowing that with a double chance secured we have a minimum of at least two finals coming up," Saladino said.
"It has been such a long time where the club has had an opportunity like this."
The Saints have a key inclusion into their side with the addition of midfielder Jesse Davies, one of Heathcote's key recruits this year who after an injury early in the season and work commitments has been restricted to just six games.
"We're as close to full strength on Saturday as we're probably going to get for the year," Saladino said.
"It's not too often this year we've had Jesse Davies, Corey Grindlay, Braden Padmore, Liam Jacques and Codie Price all in the same side together this year, so it's exciting to have them all out there on Saturday.
"It's going to be a great challenge for us that we're all looking forward to."
North Bendigo won its first encounter against the Saints earlier this year by 17 points, 15.8 (98) to 12.9 (81).
