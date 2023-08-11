Bendigo Advertiser
Marong assault leaves victim facing drink driving charges

Lucy Williams
Lucy Williams
August 12 2023 - 8:00am
A man who was assaulted in Marong was arrested after a drunken attempt to escape. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man has told the Bendigo Magistrates' Court he was trying to escape a violent assault when he hopped in his car while affected by alcohol.

