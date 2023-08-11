A man has told the Bendigo Magistrates' Court he was trying to escape a violent assault when he hopped in his car while affected by alcohol.
Judicial Registrar Allison Vaughan said the man had found himself in an "awful situation" but said there were mandatory consequences for the charge of drink driving to which he pleaded guilty.
Point Cook man Caleb Dingey, 21, was at a Marong address on November 11, 2022, around 11.50pm when he left the property and got into his vehicle.
Police patrolling the area drove towards his vehicle while Dingey's car stopped inches away from the police van.
Mr Dingey was arrested and found to have an alcohol reading of 0.138.
On the drive to the police station, Mr Dingey began vomiting blood so police drove him to hospital as Ambulance Victoria was facing delays.
The police then informed Mr Dingey that he was no longer under arrest.
Mr Dingey was on a probationary licence at the time of his arrest meaning his blood alcohol concentration could not legally surpass 0.00.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard that Mr Dingey had himself called 000 after being assaulted at the Marong address before driving "some 50 metres outside the address" and initially believed the police arriving were responding to that specific call.
He said he decided to get away from the incident but couldn't run away from the people involved in the assault.
The court heard the young man had wanted to leave the address when he saw someone with whom he does not get along - a relative of a friend - but he had his keys taken off him before a fight and the eventual assault.
Mr Dingey sustained significant injuries to his face including a broken nose with photographs of the injuries presented to the court.
This matter was the first time the man had been involved with the police but the court heard he faced significant consequences as a result.
The former boiler maker and welder has lost his work as a result of the mandatory 16-month loss of licence with that disqualification starting on August 7, 2023.
Without conviction he has been placed on an adjourned undertaking for 12 months and must pay $300 to the court fund.
Judicial Registrar Vaughan told him it "sounded like a night of chaos and the consequences continue".
"It's a very difficult life lesson to choose your friends wisely - although I realise he was a relative of a friend," she said.
Mr Dingey must complete a behaviour change program and must apply to Vic Roads before he can be relicensed.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
