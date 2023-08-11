Bendigo Advertiser
Mitiamo, Marong, Pyramid Hill and Newbridge looking for LVFNL finals edge

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 11 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 10:18am
Four-time LVFNL league medallist will again be a key to Mitiamo's finals fortunes in 2023. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
FINALS will come early in Loddon Valley netball this Saturday, with round 18 to be headlined by a pair of full dress rehearsals for the following week.

