FINALS will come early in Loddon Valley netball this Saturday, with round 18 to be headlined by a pair of full dress rehearsals for the following week.
Already locked in as qualifying final opponents, Marong and Mitiamo will clash at Malone Park, while at Riverside Park, Newbridge and Pyramid Hill will meet, a week before they lock horns again in this year's elimination final.
Back in finals for the first time since 2019, Newbridge will be hoping to build some confidence ahead of next weekend.
The Maroons are coming off a bye, which followed a win over Inglewood. They lost their previous two games to top pair Maiden Gully YCW and Mitiamo.
Pyramid Hill will likewise be aiming to build momentum, after surviving a close call against Inglewood last week, albeit with four players missing.
The Bulldogs' finals appearance will be their first since their last premiership season in 2017.
READ MORE:
Ahead of her side's battle against Marong, Mitiamo coach Jen Wilson said her players were committed to continuing their bright second half of season form.
"It is a bit interesting two and three and four and five playing each other two weeks in a row, but we'll just turn up and play netball and aim for a win," she said.
"It seems like forever that we played Marong the first time, so it will be nice to get another look at them before finals in a dress rehearsal for next week.
"A nine-goal win last time against them was nice. I'm sure we have improved since then, but no doubt they will be thinking the same."
The Superoos will enter the clash with wins in nine of their last 10 games, with their only blemish coming against top side Maiden Gully YCW in round 12.
Wilson believes they could not have timed their run much better ahead of another exciting finals campaign.
"We got all of our byes and interruptions out of the way and have been able to knuckle down to regular netball over the last few weeks," she said.
"We don't have Sarah Bateman, who is done for the season, but everyone else is right to go."
Marong coach Sue Borserio is embracing tough back-to-back tests against Mitiamo, but foreshadowed her side would be missing a few players the first time round.
"I'm good friends with Jen Wilson from Miti and they're a class act. My Marong girls respect them and are ready to play whoever we meet in finals," she said.
"We unfortunately have a couple of players out this week but will give some of our up and coming juniors a run.
"Sienna Taylor (15) and Lexi Brennan (13) have taken the court for us this year and will gain valuable experience coming off the bench during finals."
Borserio said the Panthers would be aiming for a positive start, after their poor first quarter against the Superoos earlier in the season proved costly.
"We were eight goals down in the first quarter, with match-ups not right across the court, she said.
"Every week, it's a chess game from the bench trying to work out what player I need to cover opponents.
"Some weeks I get it right and others ... well I'm only human."
At Calivil, the Demons and Inglewood will get one last crack at a win to end the season on a high note.
The Blues will enter the clash with confidence, after coming within three goals of upsetting Pyramid Hill last weekend.
Calivil United cannot move from seventh spot on the ladder, but will be desperate to add its fourth win of the season.
Already guaranteed top spot and a week off in the first week of finals, Maiden Gully YCW will end its home and away season commitments against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.