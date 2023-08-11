A man based in Baringhup, around 40 minutes south west from Bendigo, has lost his licence for three months after unknowingly speeding on a notorious stretch of road, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court has heard.
Michael Alldridge pleaded guilty to speeding on the Monash Freeway at 98km/h in a 70km/h zone earlier this month.
The court heard Mr Alldridge had been "trying to do the right thing" by driving under what he believed to be the speed limit of 100km/h.
He told the court he had made an error and "missed the sign".
Judicial Registrar Allison Vaughan acknowledged this was not an uncommon mistake for drivers on the freeway.
"You have to be extremely diligent on that road," she told the court.
The mandatory loss of licence applies for all drivers caught driving between 25km/h and 35km/h over the speed limit.
The loss of licence in this matter has been backdated to August 12 and without conviction Mr Alldridge has also been fined $509.
His lawyer Luke Docherty said the lack of a licence in a rural area not serviced by public transport would be difficult.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
