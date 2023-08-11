Bendigo Advertiser
Baringhup driver faces mandatory loss of licence for speeding

August 11 2023 - 6:00pm
A man who was caught speeding in a notorious stretch of road will lose his licence for three months. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man based in Baringhup, around 40 minutes south west from Bendigo, has lost his licence for three months after unknowingly speeding on a notorious stretch of road, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court has heard.

