HEATHCOTE will look to lock up fourth spot before finals when it plays host to HDFNL rival North Bendigo at Barrack Reserve on Saturday.
The Saints guaranteed they would be part of the finals action for the first time in more than a decade with a 22-goal win over Lockington-Bamawm United last week, and will look to build on that momentum with a win over the Bulldogs.
Currently sixth on six wins, North Bendigo will be hoping to force their way into the five before finals and can leapfrog Mount Pleasant, which has the bye on Saturday, with a win against the Saints.
The Bulldogs' hopes then rest on having either LBU upset Mount Pleasant in round 18, or scoring an unlikely win themselves over undefeated Elmore.
Heathcote won the teams' earlier season contest over the Bulldogs, who were without defender Genevieve McColl, 49-35, but not without a struggle in the first half.
Joint playing coach Brooke Bolton said the Saints would be looking for a good start after they had trailed by three goals at quarter time last time against North Bendigo, before leading by three at half time.
"They definitely came out strong last time, and with them missing Gen McColl, we haven't really played them at full strength," she said.
"I expect it to be a very tough game and they will definitely be very hungry for a win to keep themselves in contention for finals.
"It will be a big game for them, but for us it will be really important to get that good start and to keep on pushing along. I'm sure they will take it right up to us."
As they did last week against LBU, the Saints will go into the match without Jen Van Neutegem, who will be back for their final round clash against Huntly.
"It's a bit of a shame we won't be at full strength, but we have been fortunate this year that we have quite a versatile side," she said.
"And fortunately we seem to have missed players spread throughout the season, so only one at a time.
"That has only required a small shuffle, not a big change."
LAST WEEK:
With their season on the line, Kiralee Kinder, who has stepped up to co-coach the Bulldogs in the latter part of the season, said her players would be going all out against the Saints, but conceded a win on its own would not be enough to force their way into finals.
"We are just trying to be positive. We know we've had a few things that we have had to work on, which we have been doing in the last few weeks, and we've definitely had massive improvements, which have been fantastic," she said.
"It's a bit do-or-die this week, but even if we were to get over Heathcote, we'd need to rely on Mounts to lose in the last round to make the finals.
"Unfortunately, now it's in someone else's hands, unless we can get over Elmore in the last round. But that's a massive challenge."
Kinder has been pleased with the Bulldogs' development over the last few weeks, headlined by a big win over Leitchville-Gunbower two weeks ago, and some promising performances in the goal circle from sisters Imogen and Georgia Kinder.
"The girls have been really positive and are keen to finish the season off as strongly as possible. Keeping the heads down and keeping on working," she said.
"We were really disappointed walking away from that Huntly game (in round 13). We felt like we could have won that game, but we let it slip through our fingers.
"We are kicking ourselves over that one, but I think our mindfulness shifted after that game. We saw the things we needed to work on and even from that game to the next one, there were huge improvements in our positivity.
"The girls realised we still had a chance of finals ... and technically, we still do ... but we needed to put in the hard work to try and make it happen."
In other games, White Hills can cement second spot on the ladder before finals with a win over an in-form Huntly at Scott Street.
Win, lose or draw, the Demons will meet Colbinabbin in a qualifying final match-up in the first week of finals, a week after the teams clash in round 18.
Huntly has emerged as one of the form teams in the competition with wins in four of their last five games, including last week against Leitchville-Gunbower.
Coming off a bye, Colbinabbin makes the trek to Gunbower to take on the Bombers.
Top-of-the ladder will play bottom when Elmore hosts LBU.
