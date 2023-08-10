Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Council search for chief executive officer replacing Craig Niemann

Updated August 11 2023 - 9:28am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Current chief executive Craig Niemann at a City of Greater Bendigo event. Picture by Noni Hyett.
Current chief executive Craig Niemann at a City of Greater Bendigo event. Picture by Noni Hyett.

The search for the City of Greater Bendigo's next boss is about to begin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.