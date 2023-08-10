The search for the City of Greater Bendigo's next boss is about to begin.
The council plans to start advertising the chief executive role tomorrow, Saturday August 12.
Recruitment agency Davidson is in charge of the search.
Current boss Craig Niemann has been in the top job for 16 years and has served in a range of other local government roles over four decades.
Property news: Outstanding home on 12 acres at Lockwood South
He and the council announced his departure in June, 2022, giving another 12 months to ensure a stable transition to the next leadership era.
Mayor Andrea Metcalf expected the search for Bendigo's next chief executive to be highly competitive.
"We are looking for an authentic leader, with a people focus," she said.
They will need to be a strategic thinker and have a track record in delivering timely outcomes. They will also have extensive experience in the government sector and have strong relationship building skills to work positively with Council, staff and key stakeholders."
The next chief executive will need to guide planning for a Greater Bendigo population expected to swell to 200,000 by 2050, Cr Metcalf said.
They would also be charged with driving advocacy for major projects, supporting cultural diversity and inclusion, championing positive organisation culture and maintaining the city's reputation as a regional leader.
That person will also need to keep the city's budget in line.
"This is a demanding role but one that is also hugely rewarding," Cr Metcalf said.
"Council anticipates there will be great interest in this role locally and across the region, within the Local Government sector and by nature of the role being advertised online, may attract national or international interest."
Applications will be open for approximately four weeks. The council would like to announce the successful candidate by late October.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.