This week in 2006, Lake Eppalock was at 4.5 per cent full, at the height of the Millennium Drought.
Today, the reservoir is at just under 90 per cent with dry weather on the way.
We're also wondering what this summer will bring.
A visit from Steve Waugh had people lining up on Mitchell Street for a glimpse of the former Australian test captain.
MORE NEWS:
Construction continued on the Bendigo Bank headquarters at Bath Lane, now an unmissable part of the town.
Also this week, police got their sing-song on at Hargreaves Mall, A Braves legend took it to the rim and the newly appointed chief executive took a ride on a Bendigo tram.
