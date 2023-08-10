Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

6 Butts Road, Eaglehawk | House with period details

By Feature Property
Updated August 11 2023 - 6:46pm, first published August 10 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two front bedrooms feature pressed metal ceilings with double French doors to the front verandah. Pictures supplied
Two front bedrooms feature pressed metal ceilings with double French doors to the front verandah. Pictures supplied
  • 6 Butts Road, Eaglehawk, VIC 3556
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 4
  • $850,000 - $895,000
  • Agency: Professionals
  • Agents: Jacinta McIvor 0418 592 228, Jenny Donaldson 0409 484 391
  • Inspect: Saturday, noon - 12.30pm

Built in the early 1900s, "Surry" is a fine old Federation home with a wealth of perfectly preserved period details. Positioned on a large corner allotment, it's blessed with unsurpassed views over Lake Neangar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.