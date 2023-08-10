Built in the early 1900s, "Surry" is a fine old Federation home with a wealth of perfectly preserved period details. Positioned on a large corner allotment, it's blessed with unsurpassed views over Lake Neangar.
Two front bedrooms feature pressed metal ceilings with double French doors to the front verandah.
The central hallway has a stunning polished timber floor and decorative archway, leading to a formal lounge, with access to the return verandah via a beautiful leadlight door.
The large kitchen has had a complete makeover, the Blackwood timber kitchen fitted with modern appliances, new flooring and a large island bench.
A second living room has beautiful leadlight windows and a decorative fireplace with mantel.
The bathroom has been completely updated, keeping its original pressed metal walls and now featuring a claw foot bath and timber vanity. The main bedroom is complete with ensuite and a walk-in robe.
An entertaining area has views to the lake and a double carport with attached double garage.
Set on 1542 square metres (approx.) of gardens and trees, there's enough room for a pool, caravan, trailer, boat, to subdivide (STCA), or you could just enjoy the space.
Create your own family memories, with public transport, Lake Neangar and Eaglehawk Playspace all on your doorstep.
