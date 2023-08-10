Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

40 Casey Street, East Bendigo | Lavished with love

By Feature Property
Updated August 10 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take my breath away | Feature property
Take my breath away | Feature property
  • 40 Casey Street, East Bendigo
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car -
  • $595,000 - $650,000
  • Agency: Bendigo Real Estate
  • Agent: Damien O'Shannessy on 0417 055 593
  • Inspect: By appointment

The breathtaking renovation of this vintage house on the east side will change your view of Bendigo's post-war weatherboards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.