The breathtaking renovation of this vintage house on the east side will change your view of Bendigo's post-war weatherboards.
The attention to detail, up-to-the-minute styling and sympathetic restoration of coveted period features combine to create a beautiful home. It's also full of surprises.
Amazingly, there are a potential five bedrooms here (one is currently a study), beautifully zoned to suit a growing family. One has an open fireplace set within a vintage hearth. Another has a split system and ceiling fan. All have soft wall-to-wall and ceiling-to-floor sheers.
There are two bathrooms, featuring decorative tiling, frameless showers and floating timber vanities, while one has a deep freestanding tub.
The central loungeroom is warmed by an open fireplace and split system heating/cooling, with dramatic sheer curtains bringing a touch of romance.
The open-plan kitchen and dining space is also a standout. There are shaker cabinets with brass accents, a dishwasher, 900mm freestanding stove and rangehood, and a wall of cabinets hiding a European laundry.
A smaller loungeroom has a wall of French doors opening to an elevated rear deck. Mature deciduous trees are currently resting for the winter, but will soon cast shade across the 706 square metre block. The side driveway leads to a 3.5 x 9 metre shed.
