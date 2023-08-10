Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Property

372 Wild Cherry Road, Lockwood South | Modern family home

By House of the Week
Updated August 10 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 12-acre farmlet is perfect for those seeking a quiet rural lifestyle
The 12-acre farmlet is perfect for those seeking a quiet rural lifestyle
  • 372 Wild Cherry Road, Lockwood South
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 8
  • $1,100,000 - $1,175,000
  • Agency: Gavin Butler Real Estate
  • Agent: Paul Dalton on 0417 502 201
  • Inspect: Saturday, noon - 12.30pm

This beautiful home is the perfect property for any family wanting a spacious abode on cleared land that's suitable for a range of purposes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.