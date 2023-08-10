This beautiful home is the perfect property for any family wanting a spacious abode on cleared land that's suitable for a range of purposes.
The 12-acre farmlet is perfect for those seeking a quiet rural lifestyle. The property is divided into five separate paddocks, ideal for horses, cattle, cropping, or sheep for a hobby farmer.
It's also ripe for establishing more fruit trees and cultivating a vegetable crop in the established garden beds.
Front and rear verandahs provide plenty of relaxing spots to enjoy the outlook over this beautiful rural property.
The gazebo has connected power, overhead fans and enough space to hold a barbecue, seating and dining table.
"As much as it's an entertainment area, it's also about the viewing," says Paul Dalton from Gavin Butler Real Estate. "You can see the entire back of the property, the dam, and out onto the rolling hills beyond."
With approximately 21 squares of living, a family can also pursue their own interests within the luxurious home.
The open plan design provides three living zones, including a large open plan kitchen/dining area, a family room and a formal lounge overlooking the sweeping landscape.
There are four large bedrooms: the main has a walk-in robe and ensuite, while the three other bedrooms have built-in robes. There is also a separate study which could easily be used as a fifth bedroom.
The kitchen is well appointed, and has ample cupboard space, a dishwasher and pantry.
A solid fuel heater with heat transfer system and a split system reverse ensure comfort all year round.
Home tradies will love the workshop, and there's ample shedding for vehicles, trailers and boats. There is also undercover parking for at least eight vehicles, together with a double carport and double garage.
A large dam provides water for stock feed and there are rainwater tanks (4 x 22,500 litres) for household usage.
Lockwood South is a pleasant area and the property has easy bus access for school-aged children. It's only 20 minutes into Kangaroo Flat's central business district, and a little further to central Bendigo.
The opportunities for your children or grandchildren are endless on this rural beauty, it truly is the ultimate lifestyle property. Contact the agency today for more information.
