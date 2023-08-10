"Since I was about 15, I've always held a leadership role within my side as it comes pretty naturally to me.
"If you ask my teammates about me, they'll certainly mention that I never shut up, but that's what I like to bring to my game - having that talk around the field."
Metcalf has been joined in the coaches box this year by father, Baz Metcalf as one of her assistants.
The former Mitiamo and Northern United player has walked his daughter's football trek in tow and has been one of it not the most important influences on her career.
"He's been a coach of mine since I was 18, so he's followed me around a bit," Metcalf said.
"My brother didn't play a whole lot of footy, so when I was younger and decided this is what I wanted to do, he took me under his wing and taught me a lot, which shows because apparently I play a lot like him."
As with anyone whose been involved in a local footy club, the seeds of a child's love for the game is usually first sown when they are brought to watch a father, brother or other family member take the field on a Saturday afternoon.
That is no different for Metcalf, who recalled a distant memory of watching her cousin play in a BFNL grand final for the Hawks as her lightbulb moment.
At that moment, surrounded by a monster QEO crowd, Metcalf decided football would be her passion.
But women's footy has come a long way since the days Metcalf was a wide-eyed youngster, and for the better.
"When I was 12 I had to play in the under-18s league," she said.
"There were only four or five teams back then, so to see now what's happening with participation in the junior space and having a senior women's competition is more than what a 13-year-old me would have dreamed off."
Metcalf's Hawks head into the clash with the Thunder guaranteed to finish third.
Should the Thunder triumph, they will meet the Hawks again in an elimination final.
Golden Square will be rooting for the Hawks, though.
The Bulldogs first require a win against North Bendigo, but also need the Hawks to do them a favour and beat the Thunder due to their poor percentage.
