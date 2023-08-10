Redemption versus perfection the driving forces in blockbuster

Exactly how close Donald is to challenging for the flag will be determined in the NCFL's round 17 blockbuster clash.
The Blues meet a 14-0 Sea Lake-Nandaly who are on the precipice of recording a legendary undefeated home and away season.
Barring second-placed Birchip-Watchem - who they beat by six and nine points in their two games this season - the Tigers have swept all before them, including the Blues.
Their round-eight encounter was a mauling on the Blues' home deck, with the Tigers triumphing by 20 goals.
The Tigers were premiership favourites before that afternoon, but that statement possibly made them near unbackable favourites and put big question marks over the Blues.
It was no doubt an embarrassing day for Rohan Brown's men, and following his sides' crucial win over Nullawil last Saturday, he said the Blues are champing at the bit to make up for the performance.
"We're a better side than that," Brown said.
"It's stuck in the back of our mind, and we said we never want to let that happen to us again, so we'll be pretty driven to close the margin significantly."
The Blues should be far more competitive this time round, not just in their attitude but with the team they put on the park.
The likes of Chris Lynch, Jamie Papalia, Trent Grant and more were all missing from that round-eight side, and since then, the Blues have slowly been getting their best team back on the field.
Brown is confident with those inclusions and a potential split in mindset from the Tigers that his side will get the perfect test of their credentials a week out from finals.
"It gives us a chance to have a look at them and vice versa," he said.
"I think they'll just want to get through unscathed, but at the same time, being undefeated is pretty special, so they'll want to keep that record intact."
The Blues will have to do it without Rian McGough (hamstring) and Rory O'Shannessy (knee) after the pair sustained expected long-term injuries last Saturday.
If Tigers key forward Joshua Jenkins plays, it's hard to see the Blues having much hope.
The former AFL player has only played five games in 2023 but is building nicely towards finals with his seven-goal performance against Wycheproof-Narraport last week.
Jenkins has kicked 31 goals in five games this season.
Elsewhere in the NCFL's penultimate round, the Demons conclude their season against Charlton.
The Demons' finals aspirations ended last week, but they will be keen to go out on a high against a Charlton who has made significant strides in the past two months.
Meanwhile, Wedderburn travel to a Nullawil side looking to bounce back from last week's loss to the Blues and St Arnaud welcomes Boort.
