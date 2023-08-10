The Melbourne International Film Festival's regional program opens on Friday, August 11 with two distinctly different events to choose from.
On stage at the Ulumburra Theatre, "a full orchestra, keyboard, electronics, and a massive labyrinth of drums, shakers, bells, cymbals, gongs and percussion" will bring to life 101-year-old "iconic vampire film" Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, with a score and guest performances by contemporary classical duo 'Tess Said So'.
The 1922 film, which is the original screen adaption of Bram Stoker's book Dracula, is still considered to be a masterpiece of cinema.
Meanwhile over in Eaglehawk, at festival venue Star Cinema, newly launched documentary The Michael Gudinski Story about the legendary Mushroom Records founder will screen at 8pm.
It is one of four music docos being shown over the two weekend-long festival.
Also on the program is Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party, a portrayal of "the thrilling, debauched and ... hilarious adventures of Nick Cave's first legendary post-punk band, and Little Richard: I am everything, a "rollicking deep dive into the life of one of rock 'n' roll's most exhilarating personalities".
MIFF artistic director Al Cossar told the Advertiser the festival's regional programming is roughly half narrative, half documentary, chosen in each of the festival's seven locations from a pool of 25 to 30 titles.
Whereas in years gone by it toured a few regional cities after the Melbourne event, since 2021 there has been a change of approach, with the dates "folded into" the main event and the number of locations doubled.
IN OTHER NEWS:
MIFF now happens in Castlemaine, Echuca, South Geelong, Warrnambool, Rosebud and Bright as well as Bendigo.
"We wanted to make it more substantial and bring guests out to those centres as well, and reimagine MIFF as a festival for all Victorians, not just Melburnians," Cossar says.
This year for the first time there will be a 'Meet the Filmmakers' event in Castlemaine, featuring the director and producer of comedy-drama The Rooster, director of The Birthday Party documentary and director of the drama Shayda.
Several festival filmmakers live in central Victoria, Cossar says, and the landscape itself also plays a role this year.
"One of the things that was wonderful this year is films that were shot in regional Victoria, such as Mark Bennett Winters' The Rooster, which is a very Victorian film in its landscape.
"It's that wintry, foresty - you can feel the crispness and the dragon breath almost coming off you when you're watching it.
"That was shot around Daylesford and is very much of a parcel of that landscape, I think."
Another locally made film, This is Going to Be Big, is about a group of neurodiverse teens at Sunbury and Macedon Ranges Specialist School putting on their biannual stage show - in this instance a "John Farnham, time-travelling themed musical".
The "absolutely delightful" "coming of age" documentary received a standing ovation at its "world premiere" in Melbourne on Wednesday night, Cossar says.
He predicts the film is one everyone will enjoy.
More generally, organisers are confident the festival overall will be appreciated in the regions.
Feedback over the last few years showed groups such as film societies were "very engaged and appreciative" of it, Cossar says.
"Like for metro audiences, a lot of what we play is the first opportunity to see it. It may also be the only opportunity to see some of those films.
"I like to think we give a real alternative to the kinds of movies that might be in town, and there's something special about that."
MIFF regional runs from August 11-13 and 18-20.
A large selection of films are also available on the festival's online viewing platform, MIFF Play.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.