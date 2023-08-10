GROUP 1 jockey Ethan Brown's return to racing following serious injury gathered plenty of momentum at Bendigo on Thursday.
Brown, who suffered a lacerated liver and kidney issues after falling from Maximillius in the Australian Guineas in March, claimed an early double for the Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr stable on Thursday's eight-race program.
The 24-year-old only returned to race riding on Wednesday this week, picking up a win with the second of his three rides for the day aboard the Ciaron Maher and Dave Eustace-trained Cavallo Rampante.
Brown was quick to follow up at Bendigo, piloting Pivot City to an impressive five-length maiden win in race two, before making it back-to-back victories aboard second-starter Loved Up Lawyer in his only two rides for the day.
The three-time Group 1 winner could not have scripted a better return with three wins from his first five rides on Wednesday and Thursday.
"It's great to be back - I feel right back at home," Brown said.
"I'm getting good support from some good trainers, which is always pleasing and it's very fitting to get a winner for Mick Price and Mick Kent Jnr."
Brown was bullish about the future prospects of the three-year-old colt Pivot City, who put the writing on the wall with an excellent jump-out win last month at Cranbourne, ahead of his ultra-impressive debut.
"He's got the right attitude this horse - he's very relaxed and handled the race day well," he said.
"He got a bit of cover down the side and crept into it around the corner. I was always confident a long way from home.
"It was just good to see him put them away and be genuine through the line."
Brown will continue his comeback at Moonee Valley on Saturday, with his one confirmed ride for Maher and Eustace on Calico Jack.
