Ethan Brown continues impressive comeback with Bendigo double

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 10 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:26pm
Ethan Brown returns to the mounting yard at Bendigo on Thursday following his win aboard the Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr-trained Pivot City. Picture by Racing Photos
GROUP 1 jockey Ethan Brown's return to racing following serious injury gathered plenty of momentum at Bendigo on Thursday.

