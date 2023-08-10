Hopeful property owners of Bendigo have the chance to stick their hands up (literally) in three upcoming auctions taking place on Saturday, August 12.
Two of the potential sales are being run by Ray White Bendigo with the auctions taking place at 11am and 1pm, respectively,
The first of the Ray White Bendigo auctions is a three bedroom, one bathroom property located at 15 Creek Street, South Bendigo.
MORE NEWS:
It has an auction price guide of $395,000 to $435,000.
The second auction is taking place at 23 Jacob Street in North Bendigo and is a house situated on a three acre block.
This property is also a three bedroom and one bathroom home and is being leased until the end of October 2023 when it will become available to move in to.
The third auction for the weekend has been organised by Elders Bendigo and is taking place out at 311 Bakers Lane in Strathfieldsaye at 11am.
There are two 10 acre blocks up for grabs with one block being a house allotment and the other being a vacant allotment.
The property is a three bedroom and two bathroom home with four car spaces.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.