Bendigo teens arrested over aggravated burglary in South Yarra

By Jonathon Magrath, and David Chapman
August 10 2023 - 3:30pm
Two of four teenagers involved in an alleged aggravated burglary will face court. Picture by Shutterstock
UPDATED, 3.10pm: Police have alleged four teenagers entered a store on Chapel Street and stole a purse with a large quantity of cash inside on Monday, August 7.

