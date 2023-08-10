UPDATED, 3.10pm: Police have alleged four teenagers entered a store on Chapel Street and stole a purse with a large quantity of cash inside on Monday, August 7.
Two Kangaroo Flat addresses were searched this morning where two boys were arrested.
Investigations are ongoing to locate two others involved, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
EARLIER: Two teenagers from Kangaroo Flat have been arrested and charged following an aggravated burglary in South Yarra.
Members of the Central Victoria Response Unit executed search warrants on Thursday, August 10 at two addresses in Kangaroo Flat in relation to an aggravated burglary at a South Yarra business earlier this week.
An amount of more than $10,000 was stolen from the business.
As a result of the search warrants, a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy have been arrested and charged.
A 17-year-old Kangaroo Flat boy has been charged with aggravated burglary, theft, driving in a dangerous manner, unlicensed driving, attempting to traffick a drug of dependence and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.
A 14-year-old Kangaroo Flat boy was charged with a number of offences including aggravated burglary, theft, assaulting police and committing an indictable offence whist on bail.
The teenagers will appear in the Children's Court this afternoon.
More to come
