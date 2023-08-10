For the first time in Bendigo, a neurology clinic has been established to help central Victorian stroke patients.
According to Bendigo Health, there were 238 stroke presentations to the emergency department last year, along with 338 stroke and transient ischemic attack admissions to acute wards and a further 129 stroke cases to inpatient rehabilitation.
With National Stroke Week running from August 7-13, figures show people living in regional and rural communities were 17 per cent more likely to have a stroke.
It's why Dr Roberts Atvars wants to bring expert early stroke management to Bendigo.
The neurology consultant has been working at Bendigo Health for the last six weeks in a new role, heading up a dedicated neurology service and offering his expertise at a new clinic twice weekly.
"A huge proportion of stroke can be avoided," he said. "That's the biggest message."
Dr Atvars, who was making the move from Melbourne to Bendigo for the job, said he was excited "to find the places where we can improve and implement things that work in metropolitan centres and adapt that to Bendigo".
According to the neurologist, the biggest impact that could be made in reducing stroke in the community was prevention.
"That's all about healthy lifestyles, healthy eating, exercise and reducing cigarette smoking, and looking after factors that could cause stroke, such as heart disease, blood pressure problems, diabetes and blood cholesterol levels," he said.
"So it's also about having a good relationship with a general practitioner.
"The majority of stroke medicine in Australia is by GPs. It's GPs who are diagnosing and managing that.
"When it comes to stroke, it's important to have that relationship and get checked out to see if something is going on."
Dr Atvars said the alternative for stroke patients up until this point had been to pay for a private neurologist or travel to Melbourne.
"For a large number of people, that's just not possible," he said. "The alternatives are just to rely on their local practitioners to try and manage these conditions or just not even seek care at all."
He said his role would focus on stroke management and treatment "at the pointy end" of the journey, and not so much the recovery once patients were out of hospital.
The Bendigo Stroke Support Centre ceased operation in May this year after the state government and Stroke Association of Victoria failed to reach an agreement on funding.
Dr Atvars said he would be meeting with stroke survivors, as well as everyone else involved with stroke management in the region, to understand "how well the stroke journey is working for people in Bendigo, what can we do to improve that process and what I can offer".
