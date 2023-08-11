Fast Ed might be small in stature but the pony will be big competition at a looming carriage driving event in Huntly.
He was being put through his paces ahead of weekend events to be hosted by Central Highlands Pleasure Harness Club.
Fast Ed's size could be an advantage in what will be an "indoor/outdoor" carriage driving competition, where harness drivers and horses of all sizes compete, club member Di Aulsebrook said.
"It will be a combination of dressage, a 'cones obstacle' where there will be anything up to 20 sets of cones for horses to navigate at speed, and 'marathon obstacles' against time," she said.
"So it's a combination of three elements and the scores are added together, some that are about the controlled movements of the horses and others that are helter-skelter."
Fast Ed loves the cones events, Ms Aulsebrook.
Pleasure harness driving is based on the sorts of harnesses used for hundreds of years.
The pastime is popular with people of all ages and a club member aged 13 was part of a team that brought home a national combined driving trophy, Ms Aulsebrook said.
Others join the club as they get older because of the comfort and ease of sitting in carriages.
"Maybe they are getting sore joints or whatever the case may be, but they want to keep their connections to horses," Ms Aulsebrook.
The carriage driving competition takes place at the Huntly Equine Recreation Reserve in Millwood Road on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13.
Entries for the event have closed but people can come watch proceedings for free.
To learn more about the Highlands Pleasure Harness Club, visit its Facebook page.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
