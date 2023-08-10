Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Mates versus mates as Bendigo Suns teams square off in FIDA grand final

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 11 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT WILL be another case of mates versus mates in the Football Integration Development Association (FIDA) Central Conference grand final at Kyneton this Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.