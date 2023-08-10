IT WILL be another case of mates versus mates in the Football Integration Development Association (FIDA) Central Conference grand final at Kyneton this Sunday.
For the second consecutive season, the Bendigo Suns' Red and White teams will square off in the premiership decider.
But as Bendigo Suns Red co-coach and the club's media manager Jedd Manton was quick to stress at Wednesday night's final training session, regardless of the result, grand final day would be a win for all involved with the club.
"Both teams are very excited and grateful to have the opportunity to play in another grand final," he said.
"It's been a positive year for our club and we've had some really great moments along the way.
"And we have had some new players come into the club this year, which has been exciting."
Jointly coached by Chris Howgate, Suns Red will go into the grand final as the underdogs after losing both regular season games to White, coached by Brodie Biggs, by eight and 14 points.
But they will also go in as reigning premiers, having upset White in last year's grand final showdown at Weeroona Oval.
Last season's upset has fuelled plenty of hope in the Red camp.
"We don't mind being the underdogs ... it's pretty exciting," Manton said.
"For us, it's a great challenge. Our players have the belief that they can potentially do it.
"But Brodie's team have been playing some great football all season and fully deserve to be favourites.
"The main message from the coaches and from the committee over the last few weeks has been that whatever the result, all of our players are winners and we will all celebrate as one club on Sunday.
"We're just looking forward to the day and seeing so many people down at Kyneton."
Manton said the only downside would be Suns White missing two of its players - Samantha Hunter and Cail Varker - due to not having played enough games during the season to qualify.
"It's a real shame for Sam and Cail, but they are still both a big part of the Suns," he said.
The grand final will start at 12.30pm at Kyneton Showgrounds, with the curtain-raiser between Rupertswood and Kyneton at 11.30am.
Rupertswood is 2-0 in games played against Kyneton this season.
The Victorian FIDA Football League was formed back in 1991 and is the oldest community-based football league in the state for people with a disability.
Affiliated with AFL Victoria, the league provides an environment that promotes fitness, fun, friendship and a sense of belonging.
