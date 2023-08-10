A Bendigo father has been told to never touch ice again after being found guilty of two counts of drug driving.
Jarred Daniel Archer, 32, has had his licence cancelled for 12 months and been fined $1000 with conviction for twice driving while affected by methylamphetamine.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard Archer had been driving on September 10, 2022, along Holdsworth Road when he was stopped by police.
He completed an oral fluid test which detected an illicit drug in his system.
He made no admissions and said he had not consumed drugs despite the methylamphetamine being present in his system.
READ MORE:
The court heard a breath test did not indicate any alcohol in his blood but a drug test revealed he did have methylamphetamine in his system.
Archer told police he did not believe the drug was in his system.
The court heard Archer, who is a former Coliban and Powercor contractor, had relevant driving priors.
He was "not a man without prospects" the court heard.
His partner is heavily pregnant with the couple's second child.
"Your weekend habit with your mates has cost you a lot," Judicial Registrar Allison Vaughan said.
"Your partner is a very patient person, now it is your turn to stand up.
"Think about the risks to your kids if you come home affected by ice.
"Ice makes people do things they would never do - ice makes good people do bad things."
Ms Vaughan said ice was an "insidious drug" that affected the brain, organs and would impact Archer's ability to be an available father.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.