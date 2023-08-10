WOMEN'S football in Bendigo has few more recognisable faces than that of stalwart Molly Metcalf.
When the Eaglehawk coach takes her side onto the field in round 18 against CVFLW rival Bendigo Thunder, a club she won two premierships with, both teams will celebrate a player who has been integral to the recent fabric of both sides.
This Sunday is Metcalf's 200th game - a rare feat in women's footy in Bendigo.
Metcalf first played senior women's footy for the Thunder and will forever be intrinsically linked with the team from Weeroona Oval.
She is a member of the Thunder's 2017 and 2018 reserves premiership sides, including being captain in 2018, which was the first year of the CVFLW.
To play her milestone game against a club she has such a rich history with could not be more apt, according to Metcalf.
"It's quite fitting to be playing it against a club that is still quite close to my heart," she said.
"Those flags, especially the second one, I'll always keep with me because they've been the two highlights of my career so far."
Metcalf began her career at North Bendigo as a 12-year-old playing in the then under-18s competition.
She has since played for the Thunder and Kangaroo Flat before moving to Eaglehawk in 2022.
While the journey hasn't been one set in a singular household, there has been one constant, her leadership qualities.
This saw her offered the role of Eaglehawk head coach for the 2023 campaign, an honour that Metcalf describes as one of the most cherished of her career.
"Getting approached at the end of last year to take on the role was a pretty big compliment, especially because Eaglehawk is such a proud club," she said.
"Since I was about 15, I've always held a leadership role within my side as it comes pretty naturally to me.
"If you ask my teammates about me, they'll certainly mention that I never shut up, but that's what I like to bring to my game - having that talk around the field."
Metcalf has been joined in the coaches box this year by father, Baz Metcalf as one of her assistants.
The former Mitiamo and Northern United player has walked his daughter's football trek in tow and has been one of it not the most important influences on her career.
"He's been a coach of mine since I was 18, so he's followed me around a bit," Metcalf said.
"My brother didn't play a whole lot of footy, so when I was younger and decided this is what I wanted to do, he took me under his wing and taught me a lot, which shows because apparently I play a lot like him."
As with anyone whose been involved in a local footy club, the seeds of a child's love for the game is usually first sown when they are brought to watch a father, brother or other family member take the field on a Saturday afternoon.
That is no different for Metcalf, who recalled a distant memory of watching her cousin play in a BFNL grand final for the Hawks as her lightbulb moment.
At that moment, surrounded by a monster QEO crowd, Metcalf decided football would be her passion.
But women's footy has come a long way since the days Metcalf was a wide-eyed youngster, and for the better.
"When I was 12 I had to play in the under-18s league," she said.
"There were only four or five teams back then, so to see now what's happening with participation in the junior space and having a senior women's competition is more than what a 13-year-old me would have dreamed off."
Metcalf's Hawks head into the clash with the Thunder guaranteed to finish third.
Should the Thunder triumph, they will meet the Hawks again in an elimination final.
Golden Square will be rooting for the Hawks, though.
The Bulldogs first require a win against North Bendigo, but also need the Hawks to do them a favour and beat the Thunder due to their poor percentage.
In the other CVFLW final-round matchup, winless Strathfieldsaye travels up the highway to Woorinen.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.