Elmore Field Days has been around since 1964 so it is only timely a celebration be held.
Around 170 people attended the 60th anniversary dinner on Saturday, August 5 in the George Holmberg Pavilion at the home of the field days - the Elmore Events Centre.
Most people travelled from around Victoria with a few making the trip from interstate to reminisce about the field days.
Since its humble beginnings in the 19060s, the Elmore Field Days has become renowned one of Australia's premier agricultural field days.
Community owned and run and a not for profit organisation, Elmore Field Days has provided a platform for up to date innovation and new ideas which has continued to transform the agricultural industry.
READ MORE:
The field days' first president, George Holmberg, was unfortunately unable to attend the night but those that attend were grateful for the chance to catch up.
Along with speeches and presentations, three new field day life governors were announced on the night.
Derek Shotton, Lorraine Trewick and Philip Neale were honoured for their services to the event over many years.
The night featured various displays, testimonials and memorabilia on hand and long-standing exhibitors also attended.
Some old and new machinery were on display outside the venue demonstrating the changes that have occurred in the agricultural industry since the field days began.
Tractors inside the pavilion helped maintain the farming feel to the occasion.
Bendigo-based band Alli and Andrew Music provided the live entertainment to round out an enjoyable evening.
