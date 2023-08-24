Bendi-Con is a Pop Culture extravaganza for regional Victoria. There will be a market featuring comics, pop culture memorabilia, toys, fashion and loads more on the day. The Bendigo Cosplay Contest will be held on the main stage for cosplay entrants and is a fundraiser for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation. There will be guest speakers, panels, original comic book artists and authors in the Artists Alley which has grown every year. Fangroups will also be in attendance, for Star Wars, Star Trek, Doctor Who, Lego and more of all ages! Where: Red Energy Stadium When: Sunday, August 27 from 10am.