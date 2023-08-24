Bendi-Con is a Pop Culture extravaganza for regional Victoria. There will be a market featuring comics, pop culture memorabilia, toys, fashion and loads more on the day. The Bendigo Cosplay Contest will be held on the main stage for cosplay entrants and is a fundraiser for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation. There will be guest speakers, panels, original comic book artists and authors in the Artists Alley which has grown every year. Fangroups will also be in attendance, for Star Wars, Star Trek, Doctor Who, Lego and more of all ages! Where: Red Energy Stadium When: Sunday, August 27 from 10am.
Bendigo Beer's annual event, Bendigo On The Hop, Australia's best and most unique winter beer festival, will once again pair some of the city's finest beer venues with Australia's best independent breweries. Meet and talk to the brewers, experience unique beers brewed just for this event, and be entertained by live music all while you take a leisurely stroll from venue to venue in beautiful, historic Bendigo. Where: Various venues When: August 26
The next Enlighten celebrates the Hungry Ghost - a time acknowledged in some Buddhist and Taoist traditions when people believe the gates of the afterlife are opened and the ghosts of ancestors visit the living for food, entertainment and mischief! To appease the ghosts, the Great Stupa will have offerings, prayers and entertainment for the whole family. Book your spot here. Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion When: August 26
With the anniversary of a major milestone in the fight for democracy in Australia around the corner, the head of the Bendigo Historical Society would like to see the community turn out and support. The Red Ribbon Agitation is celebrating its 170th anniversary with a show open to the public. The agitation dates back to 1853 when diggers and miners looking for fame and fortune in the Central Victorian Goldfields were forced to pay a licence fee of 30 shillings a month. When: August 27 Where: Rosalind Park
Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Bendigo. Buy your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Best of Hans Zimmer or Tribute to Queen at Bendigo Town Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight. Full program and tickets available here. Where: Bendigo Town Hall When: Various dates until September
The regional premiere of the 360° live-action documentary CARRIBERRIE takes viewers on an exhilarating 3D journey across Australia, from Uluru to Sydney Harbour. Narrated by award-winning actor and dancer David Gulpilil, Carriberrie guides audiences across a stunning array of iconic locations and performances, from the traditional to contemporary. To book visit discovery.asn.au. Where: Discovery Science & Technology Centre, 7 Railway Place When: First Sunday of the month until December, 3.30pm
As part of the CLOAK exhibition - exploring textiles are complex multi-faceted materials that play diverse roles within our daily lives - at the Living Arts Space, CLOAK's artists will be weaving a giant tapestry warp live in the Visitor Centre front window and the public are welcome to participate on days when they are present. Full list of artist's present and dates available here. Where: Living Arts Space, Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Various dates, June 28 - August 31.
Enjoy an intimate and special wine tasting experience every weekend at Heathcote Wine Hub. Ticket includes three thoughtfully selected Heathcote wines (3 half glasses), cheese boards (imported cheese, olives, quince paste, fruit and nuts), and coffee. $40 per head. Where: Heathcote Wine Hub, 146 High St, Heathcote VIC 3523. When: Weekly on Friday and Saturday, 5.30pm - 7.30pm.
The Bendigo Gallery's new exhibition marks the 90th anniversary of The Australian Women's Weekly by diving into the women who explored the changing eras of fashion and style on the magazine's pages.The exhibition also presents a selection of garments by leading Australian designers, worn by notable and inspiring Australian women on recent covers including Melbourne designer Toni Maticevski. And of course, it wouldn't be a Women's Weekly exhibit without featuring the ingenious designs of the Australian Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View St, Bendigo. When: Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, August 27.
This immersive workshop will introduce you to the basics of food photography, guided by two creative professionals. Iron chef Shellie and Ewen will begin with a discussion on gear and lighting before walking you through hands-on sessions to capture, style, process and print your own food photos. Gain real-world skills to apply to your commercial work, and learn simple lighting setups to achieve great results in a wide variety of settings. To book click here. Where: RACV Goldfields Resort, 1500 Midland Hwy, Creswick When: Saturday, September 23 10am - 3pm.
Join in with Sisterworks Bendigo for some classes to help you learn skills. There will be beginners yoga which takes place on Mondays from 9.30am to 11am. Crochet classes take place on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm. And social sewing will take place on Fridays with two sessions, 10am to noon or noon to 2pm. These classes are for women from a migrant, refugee and asylum seeker background. Phone 0420 258 972 for more information. Where: 45 Mundy Street, Bendigo.
Bendigo Theatre Company's community choir is back with two new choir directors. Lloyd Dodsworth and Emma Kelly have taken over the choir, bringing in a new, refreshing direction. The choir welcomes people of all ages and abilities and is non-audition based. The music chosen is a mixture of modern and classical songs. If you are interested, contact BTC on 0401 678 102. Where: Bendigo Theatre Company's Arts Shed, 15 Allingham Street, Golden Square. When: Meets Monday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Bendigo Tramways' beloved Tram No. 15 has been struck by the infamous Yarn Bombers, bringing back the Yarn Bomb Tram for another exciting winter season! The Yarn Bomb Tram, decorated inside and out with hand-made crochet bunting, seat covers and blankets, has been a beloved attraction throughout winter, thanks to the anonymous group of needling ninjas. Where: Bendigo Tramways, 76 Violet Street. When: Throughout winter, for specific times contact Bendigo Tramways.
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizzas with live music and award winning wines. Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each. The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices. Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings. The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9am until 5pm, no bookings required. Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood. When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more. Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953. Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel. When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
Shared Reading is an immersive adventure, a space where people from all walks of life gather in small groups to listen to a story or a poem. We read slowly to allow space for our responses to emerge and to share, discovering the narratives within all of us, finding and speaking our own truth. For bookings, please click here. For enquiries, please email Juliane Roemhild at J.Roemhild@latrobe.edu.au. When: Every Monday from 10am until 11.30am - starting August 28 Where: La Trobe University Bendigo campus library
An upcoming lecture will provide historic context for The Voice referendum and what Australians can learn from it. Professor Emerita Anne Twomey, a constitutional law expert at the University of Sydney, will lead the topical discussion and explore whether a referendum is still the best method of giving a voice to the people. The free lecture is called What Does History Tell Us about Australians and Referendums? When: September 5 between 6pm and 7.15pm Where: The Capitol Theatre, 50 View Street, Bendigo
Anyone who attended in Form 1C in the 1955 intake is invited along to a night of sharing memories and stories from school days. Classmates are encouraged to contact Rhonda Clay on 0419 951 165 and state your school enrolment name. When: Saturday, September 2
The Soweto Gospel Choir are taking on an extensive regional tour of their new show HOPE, including stops in Bendigo and Castlemaine. Soweto Gospel Choir have received critical acclaim globally for its renditions of African American spirituals, gospel, folk and contemporary music. The new show HOPE takes audiences on a journey that includes South African freedom songs and protest music from the American songbook, including civil-rights era tracks, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin. Tickets available here. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Bendigo on October 17, 2023 and Theatre Royal in Castlemaine on October 20, 2023.
