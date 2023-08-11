Bendigo Advertiser
Woman fronts Bendigo court for dangerous pursuit, property damage

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
August 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Young woman does not want to follow in footsteps of family members who are well known to police and the courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A young Bendigo woman has been placed on an adjourned undertaking for 18 months after pleading guilty to eight charges including dangerous driving while pursued by police, speeding and wilful property damage.

