Fears of a landlord exodus thanks to perfect rental storm

A landlord exodus could take place over the next six to 12 months if there is no circuit breaker, a Bendigo real estate agent has warned.
Exactly how big it could be remains to be seen.
Damien O'shanessy says his group Bendigo Real Estate is now appraising four or five properties a week as property owners consider selling.
He is among the hundreds who have submitted thoughts to a Victorian parliamentary inquiry on the rental affordability crisis.
Property news:
"Increasingly, our rental providers are becoming frustrated and anxious with the disadvantages of being a property investor," Mr O'shannessy told the inquiry.
Bendigo Real Estate manages more than 600 residential rentals including those owned by mum and dad investors.
Many gave renters significant discounts during COVID-19 and absorbed property maintenance costs because they valued stable tenancies and wanted to do the right thing by people, Mr O'shannessy said.
"It is unfair for governments to not offer any support to rental providers in return for such concessions, and instead impose new tax burdens on rental providers," he told the inquiry.
"New Covid-19 debt recovery land tax levy combined with the lower tax-free thresholds has caused alarm with many of our residential rental providers."
Many rental providers were struggling with high interest rates, compliance spending and cost of living pressures, Mr O'shannessy said.
Mr O'shannessy said his team was already conscious of setting fair market rents and that the existing Rental Tenancies Act provided regulation.
The government is preparing a housing statement to be released later in the year.
"We know there's no more important issue anywhere in the state right now than housing - that's why we're working hard on a housing package and will have more to say in due course," a government spokesperson said.
It has said its temporary Covid debt levy on landholdings was temporary, targeted and fair.
It applied to those owning more than one property, with family homes exempt and equated to $3.50 a day on average.
The government thought that reasonable given many properties had risen in value by more than 80 per cent in 10 years. A temporary land tax levy would add $1300 on land valuation of $650,000
Mr O'shannessy said the best way to solve the state's rental and affordability issue is to increase housing supply.
"The ecosystem that the Victorian rental market currently operates in has led to a shortage of available rental properties and increased competition," he said.
"To address this, there is a need to encourage more investment in properties to increase the supply of available rental homes."
The government has already announced a $1 billion regional housing fund for 1300 homes, along with an Australia first rental scheme making 2400 homes available to low and moderate income earners.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
