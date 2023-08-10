Bendigo Advertiser
Medal success in pool for Grace Dobie and Emily Kearns

Updated August 10 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:38am
Grace Dobie and Emily Kearns with their medals from the Victorian Metro Short Course Championships.
TWO of the Bendigo-based competitors from the Melbourne Swimming Club have won medals at the first major competition of the new season, the Victorian Metro Short Course Championships.

