Medal success in pool for Grace Dobie and Emily Kearns

TWO of the Bendigo-based competitors from the Melbourne Swimming Club have won medals at the first major competition of the new season, the Victorian Metro Short Course Championships.
Grace Dobie and Emily Kearns combined to win one gold, five silver and a bronze medal at the championships in Melbourne.
Grace won the gold medal in the girls 13-14 200m breaststroke in a time of 14.92.
She also took out a trio of silver medals in the 100m breaststroke, 100m individual medley and 100m backstroke, as well as bronze in the 200m backstroke.
Emily won silver medals in the open women's 17 years+ 100m and 200m backstroke, swimming personal medals in both events.
Also competing at the championships for the club were Nicholas Kearns, Oscar Coombs and Anya Taylor.
"To send a small team to the championships and walk away with one gold, five silver and a bronze medal in the strong metro competition is a testament to the team," coach Matt Kearns said this week.
"By providing a professional training environment the swimmers now understand the standards that are required to compete against the best swimmers in the state, which will hold them in good stead as we move forward in state and national championships."
The Victorian Metro Short Course Championships were held at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
