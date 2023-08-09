Daniels still in contention for Boomers World Cup campaign

BENDIGO'S Dyson Daniels will be part of the Australian Boomers' 13-man squad to play three warm-up matches ahead of the FIBA World Cup in Melbourne next week, but Matthew Dellavedova has been omitted.
The Boomers' World Cup squad of 13 was trimmed from 15 to 13 following a training camp in Cairns and game against the University of Houston which Australia won 99-65.
Among the two players cut from the squad of 15 was Maryborough's Dellavedova - a three-time Olympian, Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist and NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
Next week's three warm-up games for the Boomers will all be played at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena against Venezuela (Monday), Brazil (Wednesday) and South Sudan (Thursday).
Boomers squad of 13: Xavier Cooks, Dyson Daniels, Dante Exum, Josh Giddey, Chris Goulding, Josh Green, Joe Ingles, Nick Kay, Jock Landale, Patty Mills, Duop Reath, Matisse Thybulle, Jack White.
A final squad of 12 will be announced by the Boomers following the three games in Melbourne, with the FIBA World Cup to be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.
Meanwhile, the NBL1 awards will be held on Friday night ahead of the weekend's grand finals.
Not surprisingly given he has guided his side to what is so far an undefeated 24-0 season, Bendigo's Mark Alabakov is a nominee for the women's coach of the year.
Also nominated is Dean Kinsman (Frankston), Dee Butler (Diamond Valley), Matthew Paton (Geelong) and Matt Sutton (Mount Gambier).
Bendigo's Cassidy McLean is a nominee for the women's defensive player of the year, while the Braves' Billy Smythe and Luke Rosendale are both contenders for the men's youth player of the year.
To be eligible for the youth player of the year a player must be under-23 at the end of the regular season.
The Bendigo Braves take on Waverley in Saturday night's NBL1 south women's grand final at the State Basketball Centre in Knox from 6pm.
The men's game will be fought out between Knox and Sandringham from 8pm, with all 3070 general admission tickets for grand final night sold out.
"The NBL1 south grand final games promise to be a captivating spectacle," NBL1 manager Allison Cody said this week.
"The stage is set for two epic showdowns. With star players leading the charge in all four teams it promises to be high-octane and gripping encounters that will keep spectators on the edge of their seats until the final buzzer.
"The growth and support of basketball post COVID has been enormous. To have a sell-out within 72 hours of the finals teams winning their way into the championship games is testament to that."
"We are looking forward to two memorable clashes that we hope will leave a lasting impression on the league and fans alike."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.