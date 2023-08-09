Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Daniels still in contention for Boomers World Cup campaign

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated August 10 2023 - 9:26am, first published 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dyson Daniels during his visit back home to Bendigo last month. Picture by Darren Howe
Dyson Daniels during his visit back home to Bendigo last month. Picture by Darren Howe

BENDIGO'S Dyson Daniels will be part of the Australian Boomers' 13-man squad to play three warm-up matches ahead of the FIBA World Cup in Melbourne next week, but Matthew Dellavedova has been omitted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.