A Bendigo man who allegedly stole $114,000 worth of supplies from two businesses has had his matter adjourned for a contested mention to September 20.
Police allege Troy Bunt, along with a co-accused, have been involved in multiple burglaries from two private businesses and a school in the Kangaroo Flat area.
Appearing in a contested mention on August 9, Mr Bunt was accused by police of having broken into two businesses in East Bendigo last year.
A contested mention is a hearing where a person has indicated they may plead not guilty to the charges they face and will dispute some of the facts put forward by the police prosecutors.
It will also be when the decision around which witnesses for both the defence and prosecution may be used in further hearings.
Police prosecutor Martin Friend alleged Mr Bunt and his co-accused cut the cyclone mesh fence of two businesses in East Bendigo on November 5, 2022.
During the alleged burglary, Mr Bunt and his co-accused allegedly stole two trailers, tools, 200kg of copper piping and a tracking system amongst other things, valued in total at $114,000.
There was also a microwave, Coke cans and alcohol allegedly stolen from one of the company's fridges.
Police prosecutor Friend alleged one of the Coke cans contained DNA of Mr Bunt.
It was also alleged Mr Bunt took part in a burglary at a school in the Kangaroo Flat area over the night of December 30 to December 31.
A white Holden was spotted on the school's CCTV footage.
Earlier this year the same make and model car was spotted by police in an IGA carpark across from the Windermere Hotel in Kangaroo Flat where Mr Bunt was inside playing gaming machines.
It is alleged police approached the man and found keys belonging to the white Holden on his person and then discovered copper piping on the backseat of the car.
Police prosecutor Friend said it was a "circumstantial case" but a "strong circumstantial case."
The defence lawyer representing Mr Bunt said the notion of copper piping being in the car and a person "matching" Mr Bunt's figure on CCTV footage did not make a strong case.
The defence lawyer also pointed out that the exact location of the Coke can could not be determined and it meant the item could have been found in a place accessible to the public.
"It sounds like police don't know their case," the defence lawyer said.
Magistrate Ross Maxted adjourned the matter to a further contest mention on September 20.
