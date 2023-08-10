Bendigo Advertiser
A Bendigo man accused of stealing materials worth $114k

August 11 2023 - 6:00am
Bendigo man Troy Bunt has been accused of taking part in two robberies late last year. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
A Bendigo man who allegedly stole $114,000 worth of supplies from two businesses has had his matter adjourned for a contested mention to September 20.

