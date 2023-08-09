A man was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition after his tractor rolled at Lauristan on Tuesday.
Around 4pm on Tuesday, August 8 two CFA units, from Malmsbury and Kyneton brigades, were called to a property on Hazelmere Drive, where they found the rolled tractor.
Paramedics treated the man, believed to be in his 70s, at the scene for upper body injuries.
He was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition.
