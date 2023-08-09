Bendigo Advertiser
Lauristan man hospitalised after tractor rollover

By Jenny Denton
Updated August 9 2023 - 8:07pm, first published 6:30pm
Ambulance Victoria took the tractor driver to hospital.
A man was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition after his tractor rolled at Lauristan on Tuesday.

