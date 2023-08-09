Bendigo Advertiser
The car turned sideways before colliding with a ute and a pole.

Updated August 9 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:12pm
Round-up: Williamson St crash witness sought; officer charged
Bendigo police are appealing for witnesses to a crash on Friday afternoon.

