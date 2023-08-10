FOR legendary harness racing trainer and driver Jim O'Sullivan, the thrill and excitement of being inducted into the Victorian Harness Racing Hall of Fame was not so much about the honour itself.
It was more about joining the elite ranks of those already acknowledged as Hall of Famers.
"The great thing is that I raced against most of the people in it .... Graeme Lang, Gavin Lang, Vin Knight, Andrew Peace ... so most of the inductees I've been lucky to able to call friends," O'Sullivan said.
"It's a great honour to be up there with them.
"To be mentioned with all these great people ... some of them were my idols growing up. Guys like Gordon Rothacker and Graeme Lang.
"Before I met them, I'd read about them."
His Hall of Fame induction is the latest in a lengthy line of honours and accolades bestowed upon the 76-year-old from Heathcote, who followed his grandfather Paddy and father Billy into harness racing, and was 15 when he first started working horses.
They include a pair of Australian training titles in 1978 and '79, Inter Dominion and New Zealand Cup success in 1987 aboard My Lightning Blue, Trotters Inter Dominion success in 1991 with Yankee Loch, and his Gordon Rothacker Medal win in 2017.
O'Sullivan said as far as his biggest moments go, it was hard to go past his Inter Dominion success with My Lightning Blue at Christchurch.
"Looking back, that win was the pinnacle. I won the trotters one as well, which was after that, but just to win one was amazing," he said.
"I remember as a kid, going to Harold Park with my dad and mum and we were three when Caduceus won (in 1960) and there were 52,000 people there.
"You would never have thought that they would fit that many people in, and they didn't really. They were climbing in over the fences. Harold Park was like a coliseum.
"Just to be involved in that sort of thing was something real special, so to eventually win one, it was the pinnacle.
"I have had a good run with the Inter Dominion. I've had about 15 years where I have had horses in the Inter Dominion series and I qualified for the final six times and won two.
"The record is pretty good and that is the ultimate for harness racing people.
"There are richer races around, which is unfortunate, but it is 'the race' and the one that everybody wants to win.
"Growing up, the superstars in those days like Percy Hall, Kevin Newman and Jack Watts, you would go to Harold Park and see them driving around. For a kid to see them, it was just unbelievable.
"At the start, dad would be dragging us kids to the trots, but in the end we were pestering him to go on Friday nights. We just got the bug."
Rounding out a perfect Hall of Fame ceremony for O'Sullivan, My Lightning Blue, who is still the only horse to have achieved the Inter Dominion and New Zealand Cup double, was also inducted last Saturday night.
Many more good times were had with Quite Famous, who won 48 races, including an amazing 22 cups, and Margaret Shannon, who won 43.
Testament to his passion for the sport and longevity, O'Sullivan, who turns 77 in October, is still training a small team of horses at Heathcote.
Albeit somewhat infrequent these days, he still relishes climbing into the sulky on race days and nights too.
"I have to fight the kids now for drives," he said about two of his three children, Shannon and Sean, who are licensed drivers.
"I usually drive the scallywags ... the ones that give them a bit of trouble," he added with a hint of pride.
"So, occasionally I get a drive if one needs sorting out.
"It might be giving me a bit of a complex though. I need to get on one that can win to give me a boost."
Lauded for his willingness to volunteer his time or to offer advice to anyone in the industry who seeks it, O'Sullivan is staunchly proud of Shannon and Sean's progress, as well as the past achievements of oldest sibling Tracey, who won a Hunter Memorial in 1990 aboard Our Brenray, which Jim trained.
"The kids are doing a great job. Sean is coming along by leaps and bounds and is getting better and better. And Shannon, well you can't stop her," he said.
"Sean was a bit behind Shannon, but I feel he will turn into quite a good driver.
"But just like anything else, they need the opportunities and the chance to get on good horses, but they do their best with what they've got.
"I really do hope a nice horse comes along for them."
Off the track, Shannon has made a name for herself as an emerging media performer and presenter on Trots Vision.
A huge thrill for both father and daughter was their interview together in the minutes after Jim's induction was made official at Tabcorp Park Melton last Saturday night.
"She did a great job and was certainly better than me on the mic," he said.
"It was off-the-cuff too, she didn't know they were going to ask her to do it. They just sprung it on her.
"She rang mum (Terresa) and asked where dad was and could he hurry and get down here to the track for an interview.
"So I had to scoot downstairs. It was a nice moment for us."
Like any trainer, O'Sullivan remains eternally hopeful that his next stable star is ready to emerge.
"I've got three or four young ones that are ready to race, but we're taking our time with them," he said.
"With a bit of luck, in the next three or four months we'll have a few more racing.
"There's a Sweet Lou filly that goes nicely - only a two-year-old. And I've got a couple of Auckland Reactors that I have had a bit of trouble getting a name for. They look promising.
"Fingers crossed, they're the hopes of the side."
O'Sullivan was further chuffed to see Bendigo's Noel Ridge among this year's Hall of Fame inductees.
A passionate harness racing follower and volunteer, Ridge, who died on June 29 this year, aged 76, was the driving force behind the Victorian Harness Racing Heritage Collection at Bendigo and ultra-dedicated to preserving the sport's rich history.
"His death was a tragedy. I got to know Noel pretty well over the years," O'Sullivan said.
"Every time I went to Bendigo, he would pull me aside and say 'I've got this in the collection now' and I'd always go and have a look at it.
"It was great recognition for him. Noel and people like (historian) John Peck and Len Baker put so much into harness racing because they love the sport and love its history.
"If you haven't got people like them, you lose all that."
Scotch Notch (elevated to legend)
Noel Ridge
Kevin and Leo Newbound
Jim O'Sullivan
My Lightning Blue
Dal Fitzpatrick
Lance Justice
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.