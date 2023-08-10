Bendigo Advertiser
Hall of Fame honour for harness racing legend Jim O'Sullivan

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:00pm
FOR legendary harness racing trainer and driver Jim O'Sullivan, the thrill and excitement of being inducted into the Victorian Harness Racing Hall of Fame was not so much about the honour itself.

