STRATHFIELDSAYE triple premiership coach Darryl Wilson is stepping down from what is his second stint at the helm of the club at the end of this season.
Wilson is the only current coach in the Bendigo Football Netball League who has led his side to a senior BFNL flag having coached Strathfieldsaye's 2014, 2015 (undefeated) and 2017 premierships.
Wilson coached the Storm in stint one from 2011 to 2017 for a 107-32-1 record from 140 games.
Following a two-year break he returned to the helm in 2020 alongside co-coach Shannon Geary, with his record in stint two 35-13 from 48 games, with the Storm currently fourth on the ladder and after last Saturday's win over South Bendigo now well on track for another finals appearance.
"It just feels like now is the right time for a change for all parties having been around the club for such a long time," Wilson said on Wednesday.
"There's no doubt that those couple of years (2020 and 2021) dealing with the COVID was really tough for coaches in terms of spending a lot of time and energy for not a lot of games played.
"There was probably a bit of energy sapped for coaches through those couple of years, so that was challenging, but I just think the time is right now for a change."
Having announced he's stepping down at the end of the season Wilson is unsure what lies ahead beyond this year as far as his coaching future.
Wilson is one of the region's most experienced senior coaches having also had a successful stint at Colbinabbin in the Heathcote District league, including leading the Grasshoppers to a hat-trick of flags between 2002 and 2004.
He's also the last coach to lead Kangaroo Flat into a BFNL senior finals series in 2009.
"I've made no decision at all in terms of moving forward, but I'm definitely not committed to anything else that has made me make this decision," Wilson said.
The Storm's search for a replacement to take over from Wilson beyond this season will be led by Jayden Donaldson and Luke Monaghan.
"Over the years Darryl has been an integral part of our club guiding and nurturing our players to reach their potential," the Storm said in announcing Wilson would be stepping down.
"His unwavering commitment and unique ability to inspire and motivate will leave an indelible mark on our club's history.
"We respect and understand Darryl's decision and wish him the best as he prepares for whatever comes next and we are determined to make the most of the time we have left this season to give him a fitting farewell by demonstrating the spirit, determination and commitment he has instilled in the club.
"We will conduct a thorough search and ensure a seamless transition to a new coaching chapter for our club."
As well as Strathfieldsaye, Castlemaine will also have a new senior coach next year following the appointment last week of former AFL player Michael Hartley.
Kyneton (Darren Chambers) and Kangaroo Flat (Jeremy Hayes) are both currently being led by interim coaches, while Maryborough has announced it will be jointly-coached next year by Coby Perry and Matt Johnston.
